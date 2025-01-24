Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present Designer Exhibition And Panel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present their Designer Exhibition and Panel on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 6pm at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio.

Take a peek into the design development process of Selwyn's long-time collaborating artists with an interactive exhibition and panel discussion with: Dan Ozminkowski, lighting; Anna-Alisa Belous, costume/scenery; Joel Wilhelmi, sound; and Rob Dutiel, scenery.

The event will begin with an exhibit preview from 6 to 7pm, followed by the panel discussion at 7pm and reception at 8pm.

About Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/ Notes in Motion

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion presents dynamic dance theatre productions that activate emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Our education program, Notes in Motion, brings inclusive dance programs to the NYC Public Schools in styles including modern, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, Latin, African, and more. Programs are united by our singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. We aim to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators.

