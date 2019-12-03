Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's New York City Center Season Kicks Off Wednesday, December 4

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater kicks off its five-week holiday season with a one-night only gala benefit on Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm, complete with an exceptional performance at New York City Center and dinner-party at the Hilton New York Grand Ballroom. The gala honors Philanthropist Elaine Wynn & The Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation for their generous contributions which have supported the creation of new works as well as the Elaine Wynn & Family Education Wing, which in 2017 added three floors - featuring four dance studios and two classrooms - to The Joan Weill Center for Dance, New York's largest building dedicated to dance. The event's co-chairs are Emily & Len Blavatnik, Paulette Mullings Bradnock & Howard Bradnock, Mellody Hobson & George Lucas, Daria L & Eric J. Wallach and Joan & Sandy Weill. The Honorary Chair for the evening is Actress and Singer Renée Elise Goldsberry. A Tony and Grammy Award winner, Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical Hamilton and can currently be seen starring in the new critically acclaimed film, Waves.

This gala features a one-night-only performance of two Merce Cunningham Centennial Solos that were part of this year's 100th anniversary celebration of his birth - marking the first time this landmark choreographer's work will be seen on the Ailey stage - as well as a special excerpt of Artistic Director Robert Battle's Channels to honor and memorialize opera great Jessye Norman, set to her recorded performance of a Johannes Brahms lied - a 19th-century German art song - and culminates with Alvin Ailey's masterpiece Revelations, performed with live music.

Following the performance, prominent figures in the worlds of entertainment, business, philanthropy, and politics will join Artistic Director Robert Battle and Company dancers at the gala for dinner and dancing. Expected guests include Angela Bassett, Jillian Hervey (Lion Babe), André Holland, Sunny Hostin, Judith Jamison, Carmen de Lavallade, Phylicia Rashad, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Susan L. Taylor, and Lorraine Toussaint. Proceeds support the creation of new works, scholarships to The Ailey School, and Ailey's educational programs for young people. Click here for the full Opening Night Gala Benefit press release.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6: GREENWOOD - WORLD PREMIERE

On Friday, December 6th Ailey reveals the world premiere of celebrated choreographer Donald Byrd's Greenwood. Drawing on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre as a main source for this powerful ensemble work, Greenwood uses dance to navigate through one of the worst incidents of racial violence in US history and explore the story through different lenses of those who were affected. A TONY nominee, Bessie Award-winner and 2019 Doris Duke Artist Award recipient, Byrd is an "unabashed eclectic" known for his creation of compelling characters and exploring complex societal issues through dance.

YOUNG NEW YORK NIGHT

On Thursday, December 5th at 7:30pm, the Ailey organization hosts Young New York Night, featuring $29 tickets for every seat in the house for patrons between the ages of 21-35. The performance includes Alvin Ailey's Cry, Judith Jamison's Divining, Ronald K. Brown's The Call, and culminates with Alvin Ailey's timeless masterpiece Revelations; introducing many of the young people in attendance to his work for the first time. This evening launches the return of Ailey's Young New York initiative, which engages new audiences with special ticket pricing and continues throughout the season with a 50% discount on up to six tickets ($75 or more) for any performance during Ailey's 2019 New York City Center engagement.

REVELATIONS WITH LIVE MUSIC

For four performances only, Alvin Ailey's beloved Revelations will be performed with a live singers and musicians.

Performance Dates: Dec. 4 eve, 6 eve, 7 mat and eve

FAMILY MATINEE SERIES

On Saturday afternoons, bring the whole family to enjoy the performance and stay afterwards for a free Q&A with the acclaimed Ailey dancers in the theater.

Performance Dates: Dec. 7 mat, 14 mat, 21 mat, 28 mat, Jan. 4 mat

CALENDAR LISTING INFORMATION

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, beloved as one of the world's most popular dance companies, returns to the New York City Center stage December 4, 2019 - January 5, 2020 for a joyous holiday tradition. Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, Ailey's 32 extraordinary dancers will move audiences with premieres, new productions, repertory favorites and classics like the American masterpiece Revelations, acclaimed as a must-see for all. Tickets starting at $29 can be purchased at the New York City Center Box Office, through CityTix® at (212) 581-1212 or online at www.alvinailey.org or www.nycitycenter.org. Discount tickets are available for Ailey Super Fans who purchase tickets for more than one performance, for students with an appropriate ID, and for groups of 10 or more (discounts do not apply to $29 tickets). The Saturday Family Matinee series includes a post-performance Q&A with the Ailey dancers and an increased availability of $29 tickets; but buy early for the best seat selection. For group sales, call 212-405-9082 or e-mail groupsales@alvinailey.org. For further information, visit www.alvinailey.org.

TICKET TO DANCE

Audience members are welcome to join in the dance at Ailey Extension's real classes for real people with "Ticket to Dance". First-time students can redeem their performance ticket stub for a complimentary dance or fitness class and returning students will receive a free class with the purchase of a 10-class card. Offer is valid for 60 days from the performance date.





