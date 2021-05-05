Ailey Extension to Host Virtual Classes And Special Workshops for National Physical Fitness Month

Ailey Extension has kicked off National Physical Fitness Month with an invitation for people around the world to have fun being fit and fabulous during in an array of virtual classes and special workshops.

During the month of May, students are encouraged to keep dancing and experience the physical and mental benefits of dance, including improved strength and flexibility, coordination, endurance, and decreased stress. All are welcome to celebrate by moving and grooving with popular instructors during a Hip-Hop Workshop on Thursday, May 6, a special Mother's Day weekend BellydanceBURN workshop on Saturday, May 8; a Kids & Teens West African Workshop on Saturday, May 15, and a NY Style Mambo Workshop on Saturday, May 22. Two new weekly Beginner Horton and Morning Jumpstart classes give dancers even more opportunities to get their fitness fix on a consistent basis.

Mark the return of Jonathan Lee to Ailey Extension on Thursday, May 6 at 6:30pm EDT by enjoying a beginner level Hip-Hop Workshop. Jonathan will lead students through the foundations of hip-hop technique with a focus on coordination and musicality. Building on basic body isolations and precise movements, the hip-hop combinations will encourage individualized style and performance quality.

Invite your mothers, grandmothers, and mother figures to join in the fitness fun during a Mother's Day BellydanceBURN Workshop with Janelle Issis on Saturday, May 8 at 3pm EDT. Janelle's one-of-a-kind, high energy, booty shaking, shoulder-shimmying class makes you feel empowered and beautiful in your own skin. This experience is a fantastic way for dance and fitness enthusiasts to create new memories as they bond with their maternal figures.

Following Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Mother's Day Matinee premiere of a new film adaptation of Cry, Alvin Ailey's beloved piece which was choreographed as a birthday present for his mother and first danced by the legendary Judith Jamison, fans are encouraged to join a livestreamed panel Celebrating Judith Jamison on her birthday Monday, May 10 at 7:30pm EDT, where revered Ailey women will discuss her groundbreaking influence in the world of dance and unparalleled contribution to the Ailey organization and American culture. Former Company members Sarita Allen, Linda Denise Fisher Harrell, Renee Robinson, Linda Celeste Sims, Dwana Smallwood and Nasha Thomas will join Director of Ailey Extension Lisa Johnson-Willingham to discuss Judith Jamison's impact as a living legend and her effect on their careers before leading everyone in a birthday tribute when Judith Jamison joins the festivities.

Dancers can keep moving as they explore various forms of Afro-Cuban dance during La Mora's monthly Afro-Cuban Live workshop on Saturday, May 15 at 2pm EDT. Filmed with live music accompaniment in the beautiful Ailey Studios, this workshop embraces an accessible path to understanding dance through the quality of movement and cultural context. As a special bonus, an Afro-Cuban On-Demand class will be made available from May 16 - 23.

On Saturday, May 22 at 4pm EDT Katherine Jimenez's workshop welcomes students to learn the foundation of NY Style Mambo, a flirtatious dance that features points, kicks, exaggerated hip movements, and sharp quick steps. Originally from Cuba, the Mambo is enjoyed throughout the world because of its high energy and infectious rhythms. This beginner level workshop will focus on the fancy solo footwork known as "open shines" and aims to bring some Classic NY Style Mambo back to its roots.

From Friday, May 21 - Sunday, May 23, Earl Mosley's Hearts of Men Workshop creates a safe space for male artists ages 13+ to challenge mind and body with dance and dialogue. The three-day experience kicks off on Friday evening with a free My Brother's Keeper panel featuring prominent artists and activists inspiring health and healing among men of color. On Saturday, May 22, participants will enjoy an Improv Lab designed to stimulate reflection, critical thinking, and encourage imagination, followed by a movement masterclass led by Earl Mosley, and ending with a 15-minute reflection. Sunday's workshop will start with a hip-hop masterclass led by Rennie Harris, before a performance workshop encouraging confidence and individuality with expression and ending in a 15-minute reflection. Family members are encouraged to participate together in this virtual community that encourages growth while forging healthy and supportive relationships.

Ailey Extension adds two new classes to its diverse weekly schedule that will get movers of all levels on their feet this spring - Beginner Horton with Fernando Carrillo on Mondays at 7pm EDT and Morning Jumpstart with Renee Robinson on Wednesdays at 8am EDT. Fernando will guide dancers through the fundamentals of Horton, the technique seen in many of Alvin Ailey's classic works. Each week celebrated Ailey dancer Renee Robinson will help students start their morning with high energy movement class featuring rhythmic cardio dance moves and upbeat music. Both classes will teach dancers simple combinations and leave them feeling energized.

Children ages 8-13 can also learn to make dance a part of their active lifestyle during a Kids & Teens West African Workshop with Sherece Donalds on Saturday, May 15 at 11am EDT. This lively class will focus on the fundamentals of traditional West African dance with an emphasis on helping young dancers understand the accompanying drum rhythms.

Share the joy of dance with your loved ones by purchasing a gift card as a present for Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, or any other special occasion. Gift certificates can be purchased online, personalized with a message, and sent directly to the recipient at a date of your choosing. Options are available for a single class, 5 classes, or 10 classes, or can be customized for a specific amount.

With more than 30 weekly classes during Physical Fitness Month this May, Ailey Extension's online offerings allow students all over the world to explore different dance styles seven days a week. For more details about Ailey Extension's variety of class options - which include hip-hop, ballet, Horton, West African, Zumba, samba, contemporary, Pilates, Broadway Jazz and more - students can visit alvinailey.org/extension.