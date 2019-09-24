ABT Presents Family Friendly Fall Matinee October 26

A special matinee on Saturday, October 26 at the David H. Koch Theater will feature family friendly programming from American Ballet Theatre's 2019 Fall Season, Halloween-themed activities and discounted pricing for children.

The matinee performance will include classical works such as George Balanchine's Theme and Variations and Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker Pas de Deux, alongside exuberant creations including Jessica Lang's Let Me Sing Forevermore, set to songs by Tony Bennett, and Twyla Tharp's Deuce Coupe, set to music by The Beach Boys.

Families are invited to wear their favorite costumes and Trick-or-Treat with ABT at

1:00 PM prior to the performance and during intermission. A variety of activities designed for children to learn about the art of ballet will be stationed on the Promenade of the Koch Theater. Families can meet an ABT dancer, explore different styles of dance shoes at the "Dance Shoe Petting Zoo," pose for photos on ABT's red carpet and enter a contest for "Best Ballet-Inspired Costume."

Children (ages 4-18) receive a 50% discount off tickets with the purchase of a full-priced adult ticket. Family discount tickets are available by phone at 212-496-0600 or at the Koch Theater box office only. The David H. Koch Theater is located at Lincoln Center, Broadway and 63 Street in New York City. For more information, please visit www.abt.org/fallfamily.





