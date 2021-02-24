Wagner Society of New York Donates $5,000 to the Met Orchestra

Wagner Society of New York has announced that it has made a $5,000 Donation to the Met Orchestra.

In 2013, WSNY bestowed the prestigious Anton Seidl award to the entire Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, in recognition of their excellence in the performance of Wagner's music.

Today, the Society has announced a donation of $5,000 to MET Orchestra Musicians, in continued gratitude and solidarity during the pandemic. The contribution will help more than 150 musicians who have not received their salary since April 2020.

The donation was made in the memory of Katherine Gill, a New Yorker who was a longtime WSNY vice president and the creator of the Anton Seidl Award.

The Wagner Society of New York, Inc., is a not-for-profit organization chartered in New York State for the purpose of furthering the appreciation and performance of the works of the great composer. Members come from throughout the United States, Canada, and many other countries.

Monthly Society Programs include lectures, films, receptions, interviews, book signings, symposia, and more, all designed to keep attendees au courant. The Society also sponsors three highly regarded series, including the Recital Series, Commemorative Series, and Seminar Series.

