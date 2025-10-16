Vienna Boys Choir to Embark On 137th U.S. Tour This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world-renowned Vienna Boys Choir will return to the United States for its 137th national tour, performing in 19 states from October 17 through December 21, 2025. The tour features two distinct programs: Strauss For Ever and Christmas in Vienna, highlighting the ensemble's timeless artistry, angelic voices, and boundless charm.

In Strauss For Ever, the Choir celebrates the 200th anniversary of Johann Strauss II's birth-and his historic 1872 visit to America-with a program that honors the waltz king alongside works by Haydn, Mozart, Brahms, Bruckner, Offenbach, Berlin, and Bernstein.

Beginning November 21, Christmas in Vienna captures the spirit of the holidays with a heartwarming mix of Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular standards, and beloved carols, showcasing the angelic voices that have captivated audiences for more than six centuries.

Praised for their "pure and pristine sound" (San Francisco Chronicle) and "mix of purity and lung power" (The Washington Post), the Vienna Boys Choir continues to enchant listeners worldwide. Founded in 1498, the former imperial ensemble now performs nearly 300 concerts annually, with singers drawn from dozens of nations.

Led by Choirmaster Jimmy Chiang, U.S. tour highlights include performances in St. Louis, Austin, Stanford, Berkeley, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Chicago. The tour will wrap up with their annual Christmas In Vienna concert at Carnegie Hall in New York, presented by Opus 3 Artists.