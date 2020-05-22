Video Flashback: Joshua Bell Performs Violin Works at Lincoln Center

Shutdown Streaming
The New York Philharmonic has released a new flashback video, featuring Joshua Bell performing virtuosic works for violin by Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and others, conducted by then Music Director Lorin Maazel.

The video is from December 31, 2007, and filmed Live From Lincoln Center.

The performance is preceded by a recently recorded interview between Bell and Alec Baldwin.

Watch the video below!

