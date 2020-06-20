VIDEOS: Library of Congress Commissions 10 Pairs of Composers and Performers For Series of Solo Pieces

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Concerts from the Library of Congress developed The Boccaccio Project to provide some artistic responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten composers were commissioned to write brief solo works, with the remotely recorded pieces premiered online in June 2020. Composer Damien Sneed was paired with pianist Jeremy Jordan to write a new work for solo piano, entitled Sequestered Thoughts, which premiered on June 15, 2020.

Remaining Live Performances:

Friday, June 19, 2020, 8pm Erin Lesser (flute) of the Wet Ink Ensemble and Erin Rogers (composer)

Monday, June 22, 2020, 8pm Charlton Lee (viola) of the Del Sol String Quartet and Luciano Chessa (composer)

Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 8pm Daniel Pesca (piano) of the Grossman Ensemble and Aaron Travers (composer)

Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 8pm Mariel Roberts (cello) of the Wet Ink Ensemble and Ashkan Behzadi (composer)

Thursday, June 25, 2020, 8pm Jannina Norpoth (violin) of PUBLIQuartet and Niloufar Nourbakhsh (composer)

Friday, June 26, 2020, 8pm Nathalie Joachim (flute) and Allison Loggins-Hull (composer), both of Flutronix

Previous Concerts you can still watch:

Monday, June 15, 2020, 8pm Jeremy Jordan (piano) and Damien Sneed (composer)

Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 8pm Andrew Nogal (oboe) of the Grossman Ensemble and Richard Drehoff, Jr. (composer)

Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 8pm Kathryn Bates (cello) of the Del Sol String Quartet and Miya Masaoka (composer)

Thursday, June 18, 2020, 8pm Jenny Lin (piano) and Cliff Eidelman (composer)

Watch them all here:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You