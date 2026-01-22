Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA to Showcase American Classics in February

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2025/26 season continues with an all-American program conducted by VSO-USA's Music Director and Conductor Salvador Brotons.

The performance, an official Washington State America 250 event, will take place on February 21, 2026 at 7 pm and February 22, 2026 at 3 pm at Skyview Concert Hall. The orchestra will perform music from contemporary American composer Carlos Simon, alongside two of Aaron Copland's American-themed ballet scores, Rodeo and Appalachian Spring, and Gershwin's orchestral suite, Catfish Row, from his opera Porgy and Bess.

Both performances will be available as a simultaneous live stream at vancouversymphony.org.

The program opens with Four Black American Dances, a vivid and energetic orchestral representation of Black American dance traditions, specifically the Ring Shout, the Waltz, Tap Dance and the Holy Dance. According to Simon, each of these dances represents a “wide range of cultural and social differences within the Black American communities,” which will be brought to life by the depth and energy of the orchestra. The performance continues with selections from two of Copland's most beloved ballets. Audiences will delight in Rodeo, a work that captures the spirit of the American West.

Following intermission, the orchestra will perform Appalachian Spring Suite, whose spare, unadorned opening evokes a sense of limitless space found on the American frontier. As the music unfolds, Copland's score follows the action of the ballet and captures the dignified simplicity of its characters. To close, concertgoers will experience a musical journey with Catfish Row, an orchestral suite from his opera Porgy and Bess.

Virtual-only tickets are also available at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278. All in-person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00 pm. The celebrated VSO pre-concert show, hosted by Maestro Salvador Brotons, will be available for concertgoers to attend before the performance from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 6:30 pm on Saturday to air Da Capo, a pre-recorded educational discussion of the composers and pieces being performed. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00 pm, with the pre-concert show available to attend in-person from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link to access the live stream performances.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 35th season as Music Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears “Ciutat de Palma” (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the Arts Council award from Clark County and the City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.