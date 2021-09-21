VIDEO: The New York Philharmonic Returns to the Stage After 556 Days

The New York Philharmonic has finally returned to the stage!

"Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome back YOUR New York Philharmonic and Music Director Jaap van Zweden!" President and CEO Deborah Borda announced on stage at their recent reopening concert.

The concert welcomed back audiences 556 days after the company's last performance.

Watch the orchestra return to the stage below!

Find out when you can catch the orchestra live next at https://nyphil.org/.