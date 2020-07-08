Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Robert Rearden, NSO French Horn Performs Concerto No. 2 by R. Strauss
The Kennedy Center has released a new NSO @ Home video!
Robert Rearden of the National Symphony Orchestra performs the first movement exposition of the Second Horn Concerto by Richard Strauss, shares his favorite moment in the NSO, and talks about how he got his start as a musician.
Check out the video below!
