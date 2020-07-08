VIDEO: Robert Rearden, NSO French Horn Performs Concerto No. 2 by R. Strauss

Shutdown Streaming
Jul. 8, 2020  

The Kennedy Center has released a new NSO @ Home video!

Robert Rearden of the National Symphony Orchestra performs the first movement exposition of the Second Horn Concerto by Richard Strauss, shares his favorite moment in the NSO, and talks about how he got his start as a musician.

