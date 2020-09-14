VIDEO: New Yorkers Share Their Thoughts on the NY Phil Bandwagon
The Bandwagon travels, bringing outdoor performances by members of the Orchestra to areas around the city.
The New York Philharmonic spoke to New Yorkers on the second week of NY Phil Bandwagon. Their heart-spoken reactions remind us that New York is still vibrant and that we need live music now more than ever!
Check out the video below!
The New York Philharmonic is bringing live music to New York City in a new way. With New York City's performance venues still closed, NY Phil Bandwagon pull-up concerts visit all five boroughs.
The concerts will be outdoor performances by members of the Orchestra and guest artists featuring an assortment of music including new commissions.
