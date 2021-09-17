VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Returns To In Person Performances After 18 Months

Fifteen lines gush into cascades of sound as Anna Clyne's "Within Her Arms" reaches a high point. An expression of grief at the loss of her mother, this piece, Clyne writes "is music for my mother, with all my love." This work opened the Philharmonic's 2021-22 season marking the Orchestra's return to live subscription performances after 18 months.

The 2021-22 Philharmonic season, which began on September 17, marks Jaap van Zweden's fourth as Music Director. Throughout the subscription season he conducts a wide range of repertoire, including four World Premieres, a US Premiere, and two New York Premieres alongside symphonic cornerstones. He also leads the Orchestra in multiple concerts at Carnegie Hall.

In the upcoming season the Philharmonic continues to build on its strong connections with New Yorkers and the city's communities, many forged through impactful collaborations developed over the course of the pandemic with local organizations - National Black Theatre in Harlem, El Puente in Brooklyn, Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education in the Bronx, and Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, A Better Jamaica, and Flushing Town Hall in Queens. Projects enriched by these partnerships include the New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts and complementary performance events that explore the season's themes.

