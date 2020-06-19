Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Performs 'We Shall Overcome'

This past fall the New York Philharmonic invited Jordan Millar - a 13-year-old member of the Philharmonic's Very Young Composers Program - to arrange "We Shall Overcome" for several Young People's Concerts on "Music as a Change Agent." Those performances were cancelled because of COVID-19. Over the past weeks it has become clear that there is an urgent need to hear this song's expression of determination and hope.

In this performance Philharmonic musicians are joined by members of the Abyssinian Baptist Church Cathedral Choir; The Dessoff Choirs; Brooklyn College, Conservatory of Music Symphonic Choir; and viBe Theater Experience.

Watch the video below!

