VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Launches the NY Phil Bandwagon
NY Phil Bandwagon pull-up concerts visit all five boroughs.
The New York Philharmonic is bringing live music to New York City in a new way. With New York City's performance venues still closed, NY Phil Bandwagon pull-up concerts visit all five boroughs.
The concerts will be outdoor performances by members of the Orchestra and guest artists featuring an assortment of music including new commissions.
Check out a preview video below!
For more information visit https://nyphil.org/bandwagon
