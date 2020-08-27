VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Launches the NY Phil Bandwagon

NY Phil Bandwagon pull-up concerts visit all five boroughs.

The New York Philharmonic is bringing live music to New York City in a new way. With New York City's performance venues still closed, NY Phil Bandwagon pull-up concerts visit all five boroughs.

The concerts will be outdoor performances by members of the Orchestra and guest artists featuring an assortment of music including new commissions.

Check out a preview video below!

For more information visit https://nyphil.org/bandwagon

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You