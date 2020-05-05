VIDEO: Dallas Symphony Orchestra Members Surprise Former Member on Her 100th Birthday

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This past weekend, a Dallas woman named MaryBelle Judd turned 100 years old. Since Judd's birthday plans were halted by the health crisis, her granddaughter contacted the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, where Judd had been a violinist until the mid-1980s, and asked if they could help.

The DSO sent out two violinists to serenade Judd on Sunday, surprising her with a concert in her driveway.

Some of Judd's relatives, including two daughters, granddaughters, and in-laws, even stopped by for a socially distant party.

