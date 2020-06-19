VIDEO: Carly Paoli and Vincent Niclo Release Music Video for 'Amigos Para Siempre'

Creatives around the globe have been providing us with much needed entertainment during the Coronavirus 'lockdown' with music, theatre, film, comedy, dance, exhibitions and more. And now, on 26 June 2020, British/Italian soprano Carly Paoli and French Pop Opera Tenor Vincent Niclo will be adding to this treasure trove with their exciting new artistic collaboration on their single Amigos Para Siempre.

With music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Don Black, Amigos Para Siempre or with its English translation 'Friends Forever', was originally written for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. With the single available to download and stream on all platforms now, Carly and Vincent have put together a video for Amigos Para Siempre which Vincent filmed with a Parisian backdrop and Carly in the heart of the British countryside. The video for Amigos Para Siempre also features lyricist Don Black handwriting the lyrics to the song on screen.

Celebrating friendship, the duet, is being released to raise funds for Carly and Vincent's chosen charities in the UK and in France. In the UK, to support Carers Week being 8 - 14 June https://carers.org and in France Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France.

Discussing the collaboration Carly Paoli said "I have been a great admirer of Vincent's work for some time and we finally got the chance to meet recently. We discussed working together and agreed that we would love to record Amigos Para Siempre as we both share the same passion for the music and sentiment of this fantastic song. We had hoped to record at Abbey Road Studios with a full orchestra, but as with everything else now, plans had to suddenly be put on hold. We did, however, feel that we would still like to go ahead as the sentiment of the song is particularly poignant."

Vincent Niclo commented "I have admired and loved Andrew Lloyd Webber's music for a very long time and his songs are a part of my musical culture. When Carly suggested that we duet on Amigos Para Siempre I did not have a moment's hesitation. Singing Don Black's beautiful lyrics and sharing my passion for the song with Carly was an amazing, uplifting experience."

With non-essential stores opening again in the UK today, Vincent has been able to share his own experience of coming out of 'lockdown' in France. "We have been watching our friends in the United Kingdom during this difficult time and I thought you might like to know how we are doing here in France. So, I am thrilled to be able to go back into the recording studio to work on my next project and to be able to have a drink with my friends sitting outside in bars and restaurants. A quick trip to the South of France has been my special treat after these long weeks of confinement. I sat in the sun, swam in the Mediterranean and embraced being out and about again. Our shops are all open and we are slowly moving to a new normal."

Carly and Vincent, who met following Carly's recent appearance at the London Palladium with Maltese Tenor Joseph Calleja for BBC Radio 2's Friday Night Is Music Night concert, both recorded the song in their own countries - Vincent in Paris and Carly at home in the UK. Musical accompaniment was recorded observing social distancing, in the UK.

So why not celebrate the power of friendship with this fantastic new recording of the classic song. Amigos Para Siempre will released on 26 June 2020.

