Tutti Music Collective To Present SPRING AWAKENING Concert In April

Tutti Music Collective will present its spring concert “Spring Awakening! ~ Celebrate the Season of Renewal and Rebirth in Music,” on Saturday, April 5, 2 pm, at Boynton Yards, 101 South Street, Somerville. The concert features a chamber ensemble of the Wood Harbor Orchestra.

“Spring Awakening!” is a captivating concert celebrating the season of renewal and rebirth in the heart of Boston. Featuring a blend of folk, choir, and chamber orchestra, this eclectic performance promises to transport the audience on a journey through the vibrant tapestry of springtime.

“This concert embodies our vision of music as a force for renewal and connection,” shares Rachel Burckardt, composer and TMC cofounder. “Our program weaves together traditional and contemporary pieces that capture the essence of spring's transformative energy and celebrate our diverse musical heritage.”

“Spring Awakening!” features chamber ensembles consisting of some of Boston's renowned musicians, led by conductor Elijah Langille, with special guest performances by Three at Home and the Wood Harbor Chamber Choir. The program includes a reimagining of Vivaldi's “Spring” by Burkardt and local composers Javier Márquez-Guerrero, Kelvyn Koning, Rachel Marie, among others. Each piece was inspired by New England's emergence from winter, converging to present an eclectic, nuanced performance.

Tutti Music Collective is committed to showcasing the music of local minority, LGBTQIA+, and living composers. It believes that concert music should reflect the diversity of the world in which we live. The Collective strives to create spaces where all musicians' voices are heard and celebrated. Through its performances, it aspires to engage audiences while championing inclusivity and equity in the arts.

Tickets to “Spring Awakening!” are $25 general admission, $10 seniors and students, children under 12 attend for free. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/spring-awakening-tickets-1271800703139 and at the door. Parking is available in the Boynton Yards garage at 110 South Street, Somerville. The venue is wheelchair accessible with ADA-compliant restrooms and designated seating areas.

For more information about Tutti Music Collective, visit thetuttimusiccollective.com. For more information about Wood Harbor Music, and Composer Rachel Burckardt, visit woodharbormusic.net.

