Toronto Symphony to Perform Works by Brahms, Mahler, ABBA, and More This June

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra celebrates the final weeks of its 2021/22 season with programs of astonishing variety. Come to hear virtuosic soloists and large orchestral works including one of the most deeply moving works of all time, Beethoven's Ninth Symphony culminating in "Ode to Joy". Finish off the month by being swept away by the sounds of a generation, The Music of ABBA.

All concerts are held in Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street unless otherwise noted.

Wed, June 1, 8:00pm

Thu, June 2, 8:00pm

Sat, June 4, 8:00pm

Sun, June 5, 3:00pm (This performance at George Weston Recital Hall, Meridian Arts Centre)

Peter Oundjian, conductor

Tony Siqi Yun, piano

Samy Moussa: Nocturne for Orchestra

C. Schumann: Piano Concerto

Brahms: Symphony No. 4

Brahms's fourth and final symphony is a monument to the composer's mastery that incorporates intricate techniques of Bach and the baroque era. Child prodigy, world-class pianist, and trail-blazing composer, Clara Schumann wrote her Piano Concerto at the age of 14 to showcase her own virtuosity, and it's the perfect vehicle for the enormous talents of Toronto-born pianist Tony Siqi Yun, gold medalist at the first China International Music Competition in 2019. Conductor Emeritus Peter Oundjian leads these performances, which begin with Spotlight Artist Samy Moussa's atmospheric Nocturne.

Tickets & Info:

Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375

PRE-PERFORMANCE CONCERT

Saturday, June 4, 6:45 pm

Joaquin Valdepeñas, clarinet

Jonathan Crow, violin

Eri Kosaka, violin

Alejandro Valdepeñas, viola

Josué Valdepeñas, cello

John Corigliano: Soliloquy for Clarinet and String Quartet

Arturo Márquez: Clarinet Quintet (World Première/TSO Commission)

Tickets: Admission is included in the price of the TSO concert ticket for the scheduled performance. Seating is limited, and latecomers will not be admitted after the performance start time.

Thu, June 9, 8:00pm

Sat, June 11, 8:00pm

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Javier Perianes, piano

Iman Habibi: The Drastic Irony: Celebration Prelude (World Première/TSO Commission)

Francisco Coll: Elysian (World Première/TSO Co-commission)

Grieg: Piano Concerto

Mahler: Symphony No. 1

Lose yourself in the mythic, cosmic world of Mahler's Symphony No. 1, an absorbing, all-embracing epic on the grandest scale. Gustavo Gimeno pays tribute to his native Spain by showcasing two eminent Spanish artists: composer Francisco Coll, whose new work reinforces his reputation as one of today's most striking and individual musical voices, and virtuoso Javier Perianes, who tackles Grieg's Piano Concerto, with its lush Romanticism and richly melodic, folk-infused musicality.

Wed, June 15, 8:00pm

Thu, June 16, 8:00pm

Sat, June 18, 8:00pm

Sun, June 19, 3:00pm

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Angela Meade, soprano

Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano

Issachah Savage, tenor

Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone

Toronto Mendelssohn Choir

Adam Scime: A Dream of Refuge*

Bekah Simms: Bite*

Roydon Tse: Unrelenting Sorrow*

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 "Choral"

*World Premières/TSO Commissions from NextGen Composers, a program supported by the RBC Foundation

A triumphant rallying cry to hope, humanity, and universal fellowship, Beethoven's eternal and transcendent Symphony No. 9-culminating in the ecstatic and uplifting "Ode to Joy"-reflects a moment in our history like no other. This unforgettable Toronto concert, which combines the Orchestra, chorus, and vocal soloists, will be one for the ages. And to start, marvel at the artistry of some of today's brightest classical voices as the Orchestra performs new works by the TSO's NextGen Composers, handpicked by Music Director Gustavo Gimeno.

PRE-PERFORMANCE CONCERT

Sunday, June 19, 1:45 pm

Kelly Zimba, flute

Barbara Assiginaak, pipigwan

Eri Kosaka, violin

Yolanda Bruno, violin

Rémi Pelletier, viola

Emmanuelle Beaulieu Bergeron, cello

Barbara Assiginaak: Lullaby for Pipigwan and String Quartet

Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C Major, K. 285b - Mvt. I & II

Admission is included in the price of the TSO concert ticket for the scheduled performance. Seating is limited, and latecomers will not be admitted after the performance start time.

Tue, June 28, 8:00pm

Wed, June 29, 2:00pm

Wed, June 29, 8:00pm

Steven Reineke, conductor

Rajaton, vocal ensemble

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Finnish vocal ensemble Rajaton pays tribute to the Swedish pop supergroup that soared to stardom in the 1970s. You'll hear all your favourite ABBA hits performed live by your Toronto Symphony Orchestra-"Mamma Mia", "Take a Chance on Me", "Dancing Queen", and more!

