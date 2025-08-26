Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra To Premiere Lowell Liebermann Concerto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra will present the world premiere of GRAMMY Award-nominated American composer Lowell Liebermann's Concerto for Ancient Greek lyre, violin and orchestra on September 26, 2025, 7:00 PM local time at Pärnu Concert Hall (Aida tn 4, Pärnu, 80011 Pärnu maakond, Estonia). The performance features acclaimed violinist Daniel Hope, the Greek lyra soloist Nikos Xanthoulis, and the renowned Estonian conductor Mihkel Kütson. The full program follows:

Solon Michaelides, Dawn at the Parthenon

Lowell Liebermann, Concerto for Ancient Greek lyre, violin & orchestra (world premiere)

Leonard Bernstein, Serenade (after Plato's Symposium)

Robert Schumann, Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61

This concert will be repeated on September 27, 2025 at Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn (Estonia pst 4, 10148 Tallinn, Estonia), at 7:00 PM local time. In cooperation with Eesti Kontsert, the two concerts are part of the project "Outgoing and internationalization actions of the State Orchestra of Thessaloniki" supported by the European Union, through the program "Greece 2.0 - National Recovery and Resilience Plan".

Among America's internationally heralded composers, Lowell Liebermann stands out as an artist who defies easy categorization. Performed by illustrious orchestras and soloists throughout the world, his music has delighted listeners and critics alike. He is that rare phenomenon: a composer of immense popularity and lasting profundity.