The Ross McKee Piano Competition Announces 2023 Laureates

Iris Cai, Munan Cheng, Mehana Ellis and Letian Lei will present short programs on January 15, 2023.

Jan. 13, 2023  

The Ross McKee Foundation has announced the Laureates of its 25th Annual Piano Competition. Iris Cai, Munan Cheng, Mehana Ellis and Letian Lei will present short programs on January 15, 2023 in the Barbro Osher Recital Hall at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music's Bowes Center (200 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94103). The in-person concert is nearly sold out, but waitlisted and streaming tickets are available free of charge at rossmckee.org/tickets.


The four pianists were selected on January 8 by a jury consisting of pianist/composer Elinor Armer (San Francisco Conservatory of Music), pianist Patricia Lee (formerly of San Francisco State University) and pianist/composer Monica Chew, whose work Pitter Patter was required repertoire for the semifinal round. The final recital is not judged; the Competition eliminated ranked awards for finalists in 2020.




