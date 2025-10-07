The New York Virtuoso Singers To Perform The Six Bach Motets This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Virtuoso Singers, led by Conductor and Artistic Director Harold Rosenbaum, will open their 2025–2026 Manhattan concert season with an extraordinary performance of The Six Bach Motets on Saturday, November 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Church of St. Luke in the Fields (487 Hudson Street).

This special concert will feature all six of Johann Sebastian Bach’s authenticated motets (BWV 225–230)—a collection of deeply spiritual and hypnotic works that require remarkable technical skill and emotional depth. These motets are among Bach’s only vocal works to have remained continuously in the canon since his death in 1750, preceding even the 19th-century Bach Revival.

Ticketing and Accessibility

General admission is $30 at the door or $25 in advance, with student tickets (age 25 and under) available for $10 at the door or online at https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/841923/The-6-Bach-Motets. The venue is ADA accessible. For transit details, visit MTA Trip Planner.

About The New York Virtuoso Singers

Founded in 1988 by Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers is one of the nation’s leading champions of contemporary choral music. While known for its commitment to living American composers, the ensemble also performs music from all historical periods and appears on nearly 50 commercial recordings. Learn more at www.nyvirtuoso.org.