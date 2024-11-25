The New School's College Of Performing Arts Welcomes Andy Akiho, Alison Deane, Jack Schatz And Jeffrey Zeigler To Faculty

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New School's College of Performing Arts – Mannes, Jazz, Drama, has announced the appointment of Andy Akiho, Alison Deane, Jack Schatz, and Jeffrey Zeigler to the distinguished faculty of the celebrated performing arts school. As faculty members in the Mannes School of Music, the acclaimed musicians will lead classes and ensembles, teach private lessons, develop and create new projects, and more.

“In 1916, David and Clara Mannes hired a full roster of brand new faculty including the likes of Ernest Bloch, Angela Diller, Elizabeth Quaile, and their dear friend, Pablo Casals as a regular guest artist. In that spirit, we announce a wonderful slate of new faculty, including the brilliant composer and percussionist Andy Akiho, the wonderful pianist and pedagogue Alison Deane, the mainstay of bass trombone in the New York area, Jack Schatz, and returning to Mannes after a few years in Miami, the creative powerhouse cellist Jeffrey Zeigler. I am sure David and Clara Mannes would be impressed by this remarkable group of new faculty members,” said Richard Kessler, Executive Dean of the College of Performing Arts and Dean of Mannes School of Music.

Composer Andy Akiho, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and multi-GRAMMY nominee, brings a visionary approach to contemporary classical music to Mannes. Hailed as a “trailblazing” artist by the Los Angeles Times, Akiho has gained worldwide acclaim for his genre-defying compositions. His works have been featured by leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Shanghai Symphony, and National Symphony Orchestra, and he has been called “increasingly in demand” by The New York Times for his ability to craft music that emphasizes the natural theatricality of live performance. Akiho collaborates closely with College of Performing Arts Ensemble-in-Residence, Sandbox Percussion for whom he wrote Seven Pillars, a boldly genre-defying audio and video collaboration for percussion quartet, commissioned by Sandbox Percussion. “Seven Pillars is pretty much as pure as music gets — it's only ‘about' its own structure and self-imposed constrictions” (The New York Times). Akiho's most recent release, BeLonging, is nominated for GRAMMYs in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo and Best Classical Compendium categories.

Read the full announcement about Andy Akiho's appointment here.

Pianist Alison Deane brings a wealth of experience and talent, and her passion for music, along with her commitment to excellence, will greatly contribute to the vibrant musical community at Mannes. She has graced stages across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe, and her extensive career as both a soloist and chamber musician is marked by numerous accolades, prizes, and awards. A native New Yorker, Deane holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the Manhattan School of Music, where she was honored with the school's highest award, the Harold Bauer Award. The New York Times described her playing as “a dazzling affair…has the fingers of a really first-class technician…her performances are exhilarating…the virtuoso demands suited her superbly.”

Read the full announcement about Alison Deane's appointment here.

Trombonist Jack Schatz's bold work spans orchestral, operatic, Broadway, and jazz, alongside an equally accomplished career as an educator. He has performed with premiere ensembles, including the New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera–where he recorded Wagner's Ring Cycle, as well as the National Grand Opera, the Houston Opera, and the New Jersey Symphony. On Broadway, Schatz's credits include Phantom of the Opera, A Chorus Line, The Music Man, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Damn Yankees, Hello, Dolly!, and Side Show, among others. Schatz played and toured with the Big Bands of Bob Mintzer, Tom Pierson, Louie Bellson, and Bobby Watson. He has recorded with The Ed Palermo Big Band, James Moody, Alan Pasqua, and Ted Nash.

Read the full announcement about Jack Schatz's appointment here.

A celebrated musician with a reputation for his innovative approach to both classical and contemporary repertoire, cellist Jeffrey Zeigler brings a wealth of experience and passion for teaching to the Mannes community. His career has spanned the globe, with performances in major concert halls, collaborations with celebrated composers, and advocacy for new music. As a member of the internationally acclaimed Kronos Quartet, he performed and recorded for nearly a decade. Throughout his career, Zeigler has been a powerful voice in the intersection of classical music and modern composition. Strings Magazine described his most recent solo album, Houses of Zodiac, as “one of the greatest and most ambitious solo cello albums of all time.” This year, he gave the world premiere of Andy Akiho's new cello concerto, Nisei. In his teaching, Zeigler brings a student-centered philosophy that emphasizes creativity, technical mastery, and an exploration of the cello's rich potential in both solo and ensemble settings.

Read the full announcement about Jeffrey Zeigler's appointment here.

The College of Performing Arts at The New School was formed in 2015 and draws together the Mannes School of Music, the School of Jazz and Contemporary Music, and the School of Drama. With each school contributing its unique culture of creative excellence, the College of Performing Arts is a hub for vigorous training, cross-disciplinary collaboration, bold experimentation, innovative education, and world-class performances.

The 1,000 students at the College of Performing Arts are actors, performers, writers, improvisers, creative technologists, entrepreneurs, composers, arts managers, and multidisciplinary artists who believe in the transformative power of the arts for all people. Students and faculty collaborate with colleagues across The New School in a wide array of disciplines, from the visual arts and fashion design, to the social sciences, public policy, advocacy, and more.

The curriculum at the College of Performing Arts is dynamic, inclusive, and responsive to the changing arts and culture landscape. New degrees and coursework, like the new graduate degrees for Performer-Composers and Artist Entrepreneurs are designed to challenge highly skilled artists to experiment, innovate, and engage with the past, present, and future of their artforms. New York City's Greenwich Village provides the backdrop for the College of Performing Arts, which is housed at Arnhold Hall on West 13th Street and the historic Westbeth Artists Community on Bank Street.

Founded in 1916 by America's first great violin recitalist and noted educator, David Mannes, and pianist and educator Clara Damrosch Mannes, the Mannes School of Music is a standard-bearer for foundational excellence and radically progressive music education, dedicated to supporting the development of creative and socially engaged artists. Through its undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies programs, Mannes offers a curriculum as imaginative as it is rigorous, taught by a world-class faculty and visiting artists. Distinguished Mannes alumni include the 20th-century songwriting legend Burt Bacharach, the great pianists Michel Camilo, Richard Goode, Murray Perahia, and Bill Evans, acclaimed conductors Semyon Bychkov, Myung-Whun Chung, JoAnn Falletta, and Julius Rudel, beloved mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, as well as the great opera stars of today, Yonghoon Lee, Danielle de Niese, and Nadine Sierra. As part of The New School's College of Performing Arts, together with the School of Jazz and Contemporary Music and the School of Drama, Mannes makes its home on The New School's Greenwich Village campus in a state-of-the-art facility at the newly renovated Arnhold Hall.

Founded in 1919, The New School was established to advance academic freedom, tolerance, and experimentation. A century later, The New School remains at the forefront of innovation in higher education, inspiring more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students to challenge the status quo in design and the social sciences, liberal arts, management, the arts, and media. The university welcomes thousands of adult learners annually for continuing education courses and public programs that encourage open discourse and social engagement. Through our online learning portals, research institutes, and international partnerships, The New School maintains a global presence.

Comments