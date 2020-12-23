The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents Online New Year's Eve Concert For Peace

As this year unlike any other comes to a close, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine will offer an online iteration of the beloved annual New Year's Eve Concert for Peace on Thursday, December 31 at 7 p.m. at stjohndivine.org and Facebook.com/StJohnDivineNYC.

A holiday tradition for almost 40 years, the Concert for Peace was founded by Leonard Bernstein as a tribute to the people of New York City. 2020 has tested the mettle of New Yorkers and Americans from coast to coast, and in homage to Bernstein's original concept, the Cathedral will use this year's online performance as a way to safely pay tribute to the bravery, selflessness, and ongoing resilience of the city.

The Right Reverend Clifton Daniel III, Dean of the Cathedral, will preside over the 40-minute program. Esteemed broadcast journalist Harry Smith, a longtime friend of the Cathedral and master of ceremonies at many previous Concerts for Peace, will present a keynote talk and reflection. Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music, and David Briggs, Organist in Residence, alongside the renowned Cathedral Choir and soloists Arthur Fiacco and Jamet Pittman, will present musical highlights by Leonard Bernstein, J.S. Bach and Harry Dixon Loes.

Ending the evening on a high note, the Cathedral Choir will perform the beloved spiritual "This Little Light of Mine," and all viewers are encouraged to light their own candles at home to join in the festivities, lending their own bright flame to illuminate the coming year.

For more information and to view the performance, visit stjohndivine.org/calendar/38183/new-years-eve-concert-for-peace.