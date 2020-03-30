The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents Great Music In A Great Space Performance Of Bach's B Minor Mass

As part of its response to the virus pandemic, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine is postponing the March 31st Great Music in a Great Space performance of J.S. Bach's St. John Passion and replacing it with a performance of Bach's monumental masterpiece, the Mass in B Minor on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), Manhattan.

Conducted by Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music, the combined forces of the Cathedral Choir and Ensemble 1047 present J. S. Bach's Mass in B Minor in the Cathedral's Gothic grandeur. The Mass in B Minor is acknowledged to be the great summation of the Baroque era. Bach utilizes nearly all styles and forms practiced in that era and brings them to their highest achievement. A tour-de-force for choir, orchestra and soloists, the work manifests in music the complete emotional panoply of the human spirit.

Tickets start at $25. Complimentary tickets are available to students by showing a student ID at the Visitor Center on the night of the concert. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit https://www.stjohndivine.org/calendar/29426/bachs-mass-in-b-minor. Please note, all tickets originally purchased for the March 31 Great Music in a Great Space performance will be honored for this performance. Please visit the Cathedral's website for more information on rescheduled concerts and other events.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You