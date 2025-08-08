The Brick Presbyterian Church Reveals 2025–2026 Worship & Arts Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Brick Presbyterian Church, a historic house of worship on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, will present its 2025–2026 Worship & Arts Season, offering a vibrant series of concerts and worship services that honor the rich traditions of sacred music while embracing bold contemporary voices.

Highlights will include Mozart’s Requiem in a contemplative service for peace and healing; Carissimi’s moving oratorio Jephte; two chamber performances by the acclaimed ensemble The Sebastians; and organ recitals by Chelsea Chen, Raymond Nagem, and Melissa Brassard featuring the complete organ works of Maurice Duruflé. Time-honored traditions such as the beloved Lessons & Carols service in December and the 102nd Good Friday presentation of John Stainer’s The Crucifixion will also return.

The ticketed concert season will open October 18 with The Sebastians’ Love and Ruin, featuring soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon in dramatic Baroque cantatas by Handel and Montéclair alongside instrumental works by Corelli and Castello. On January 15, organist Chelsea Chen will perform her own compositions Taiwanese Suite and Children’s Dances. TENET Vocal Artists will present Tenebrae in three candlelit performances on February 27, March 13, and March 27, featuring music by Marc-Antoine Charpentier and his contemporaries. On April 21, Nagem, Brassard, and guest artists will perform Duruflé’s complete organ works and chamber music. The season will conclude May 16 with The Sebastians’ Bach to the Future, a lively journey from Bach and Vivaldi to bold new works for period instruments.

Free worship services will include A World of Faith on October 5, featuring music from global faith traditions; the Festival of Hymnody: Hymns Through the Ages on October 19; Mozart’s Requiem on November 9; and Cantata Sunday: Carissimi’s Jephte on November 23. The Lessons & Carols service will return December 14 with a world premiere by Daniel Ficarri. January 25 will bring the inter-denominational Moravian Lovefeast, and February 15 will feature a joint Evensong at Trinity Church, Princeton. On March 8, the Chancel Choir will perform Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, followed by the Good Friday tradition of Stainer’s The Crucifixion on April 3, now in its 102nd year.

Brick Church’s Worship & Arts program, now in its second season, has quickly become a valued part of New York City’s cultural landscape, offering concerts, organ recitals, and special worship services throughout the year with the Chancel Choir, Youth Choirs, and distinguished guest artists. The Brick Presbyterian Church, founded in 1767, continues its legacy as a spiritual home and cultural cornerstone, welcoming all to experience the transformative power of music and worship. Full details are available at brickchurch.org/worship-arts.