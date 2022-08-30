The Boise Phil Welcomes Tim Young As Executive Director

The Boise Phil has announced Tim Young as the organization's new Executive Director. Young's passion for orchestras and music has led him to orchestral leadership positions, including roles with the West Texas Symphony (formerly Midland-Odessa Symphony), the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, and the Reno Philharmonic.

The future of orchestras is the focus of Young's work, a value set that he brings to Boise in this new chapter of his career. In Reno, some of his most meaningful accomplishments included the expansion of the orchestra's education programs, adding youth orchestras, and creating an after-school strings program. He also built a planned giving program to grow the orchestra endowment, and increased audiences through new and innovative programming.

Young is excited to join the Boise Phil as Executive Director. "I believe that orchestras have a crucial role to play in the world today. I am impressed with the outstanding quality of the Boise Phil and the vibrancy of the community in Boise. There's a tangible energy and buzz around this growing city. I am looking forward to working with the board, orchestra, and staff to continue to reflect that vibrancy in the music of the Boise Phil."

Young was born in Auckland, New Zealand where he began his musical career playing the viola and earning a Bachelor of Music degree at Auckland University. After working with the Schola Musica orchestra of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, he came to the United States to continue his musical studies at Rice University in Houston. Young is a life-long lover, advocate, and champion of orchestras, and brings his profound musical and executive leadership skills to the Boise Phil.

Series packages for in-person performances and single tickets for the 2022-23 season are now on sale and can be purchased at www.boisephil.org or by calling The Boise Phil box office at (208) 344-7849.

The Boise Phil's mission is to reflect the energy and heartbeat of our communities through stimulating musical experiences that touch the human spirit. Serving the Treasure Valley, the Boise Phil was established 60 years ago but traces its artistic roots back to 1885. It is the longest continuously running cultural organization in the state and one of the longest in the country. In addition to the professional orchestra, the Boise Phil also includes the Boise Phil Master Chorale and the Boise Phil Youth Orchestras.