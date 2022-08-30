Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Boise Phil Welcomes Tim Young As Executive Director

Young was born in Auckland, New Zealand where he began his musical career playing the viola and earning a Bachelor of Music degree at Auckland University.

Classical Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

The Boise Phil Welcomes Tim Young As Executive Director

The Boise Phil has announced Tim Young as the organization's new Executive Director. Young's passion for orchestras and music has led him to orchestral leadership positions, including roles with the West Texas Symphony (formerly Midland-Odessa Symphony), the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, and the Reno Philharmonic.

The future of orchestras is the focus of Young's work, a value set that he brings to Boise in this new chapter of his career. In Reno, some of his most meaningful accomplishments included the expansion of the orchestra's education programs, adding youth orchestras, and creating an after-school strings program. He also built a planned giving program to grow the orchestra endowment, and increased audiences through new and innovative programming.

Young is excited to join the Boise Phil as Executive Director. "I believe that orchestras have a crucial role to play in the world today. I am impressed with the outstanding quality of the Boise Phil and the vibrancy of the community in Boise. There's a tangible energy and buzz around this growing city. I am looking forward to working with the board, orchestra, and staff to continue to reflect that vibrancy in the music of the Boise Phil."

Young was born in Auckland, New Zealand where he began his musical career playing the viola and earning a Bachelor of Music degree at Auckland University. After working with the Schola Musica orchestra of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, he came to the United States to continue his musical studies at Rice University in Houston. Young is a life-long lover, advocate, and champion of orchestras, and brings his profound musical and executive leadership skills to the Boise Phil.

Tim Young is available for interviews. To speak with Young, please email Anna Heflin at anna@8vamusicconsultancy.com.

Series packages for in-person performances and single tickets for the 2022-23 season are now on sale and can be purchased at www.boisephil.org or by calling The Boise Phil box office at (208) 344-7849.

The Boise Phil's mission is to reflect the energy and heartbeat of our communities through stimulating musical experiences that touch the human spirit. Serving the Treasure Valley, the Boise Phil was established 60 years ago but traces its artistic roots back to 1885. It is the longest continuously running cultural organization in the state and one of the longest in the country. In addition to the professional orchestra, the Boise Phil also includes the Boise Phil Master Chorale and the Boise Phil Youth Orchestras.





More Hot Stories For You


The Philadelphia Orchestra Opens Carnegie Hall's 2022–2023 Season On September 29The Philadelphia Orchestra Opens Carnegie Hall's 2022–2023 Season On September 29
August 29, 2022

Carnegie Hall celebrates the start of its 2022–2023 season with an Opening Night Gala concert on Thursday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. featuring The Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Acclaimed pianist Daniil Trifonov is the soloist for this special evening, performing Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program is Ravel's La valse, Gabriela Lena Frank's “Chasqui” from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 rounding out the festive evening.
American Classical Orchestra Opens Its 2022-23 Season At Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall On September 22American Classical Orchestra Opens Its 2022-23 Season At Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall On September 22
August 29, 2022

The American Classical Orchestra (ACO), New York City's foremost period instrument orchestra, opens its 2022-23 season on Thursday, September 22 at Alice Tully Hall, with the first of four orchestral performances. Conducted by Founder and Artistic Director Thomas Crawford, the concert offers symphonies by Schubert and C.P.E. Bach, in addition to showcasing the dazzling pianist Petra Somlai in one of Beethoven's most demanding concertos.
Ravinia Announces Lineup Of October-May Concerts In Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Announces Lineup Of October-May Concerts In Bennett Gordon Hall
August 29, 2022

​​​​​​​Ravinia's fall-spring Bennett Gordon Hall concert series returns in 2022-23 for the first time since 2019 and will include 22 festival premieres. The concerts run from Oct. 15 through May 5 in Ravinia's most intimate space, the 450-seat Bennett Gordon Hall. It mirrors the celebrated festival season by showcasing a variety of talented artists across several genres, including classical and jazz, as well as a popular children's musical theatre.
Celebrating the Enduring Legacy of Iconic Canadian Pianist Glenn Gould on the 90th Anniversary of His BirthCelebrating the Enduring Legacy of Iconic Canadian Pianist Glenn Gould on the 90th Anniversary of His Birth
August 29, 2022

Glenn Gould, the iconic Canadian classical pianist, writer, composer, conductor and broadcaster, would have celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday, September 25th, 2022.  To commemorate this milestone anniversary, The Glenn Gould Foundation has programmed GlennGould@90, a series of free events starting September 17th honouring Canada's futuristic musical maverick. 
The WYO's Educational Series Opens with Lysander Piano TrioThe WYO's Educational Series Opens with Lysander Piano Trio
August 29, 2022

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center opens its 2022-2023 Educational Series with the “rich,” “imaginative,” and “nuanced” classical group, Lysander Piano Trio Thursday September 15 at 7pm. 