The Anderson Brothers Bring BIG BAND ROYALTY to Birdland Jazz Club

Identical twin brothers Peter and Will Anderson will bring Big Band Royalty to Birdland Jazz Club on Tuesday, October 28, with performances at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

The Andersons and their all-star 15-piece orchestra will perform masterpieces from the American big band tradition, celebrating the music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Dizzy Gillespie, and more. Featuring a lively narrative and virtuosic playing, the concert promises an evening steeped in swing and jazz history.

Juilliard graduates and Washington, DC natives, Peter and Will Anderson have headlined at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and live on Garrison Keillor's A Prairie Home Companion. Their playing is featured on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks. Vanity Fair listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz,” while The Washington Post praised their music as “imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz.” The brothers received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway production Le Jazz Hot and were 2018 Bistro Award winners.

Cast of Musicians

Saxophones: Will Anderson, Peter Anderson, Chris Byars, Gideon Talezar, Frank Basile

Trumpets: Bryan Davis, Jason Prover, Wayne Tucker, Danny Tobias

Trombones: Matt Musselman, Josh Holcomb, Coleman Hughes

Piano: Dalton Ridenhour

Bass: Neal Miner

Drums: Alex Raderman

Ticket Information

Performances will take place Tuesday, October 28 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm at Birdland Jazz Club, 315 W. 44th St., NYC. Tickets are available at PeterAndWillAnderson.com.