The American Mavericks Project to Present THE NEXT GENERATION: Celebrating Young Women Composers

The American Mavericks Project will present pianist and AMP founder Chelsea Randall's solo program "the Next Generation: Young Women Composers" at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music on Friday, March 28, 2024 at 7pm. The program, which spotlights some of today's most talented emerging composers, features pieces by AMP's 2024 Call for Scores winners Lilyanne Dorilas and Lawren Brianna Ware, world premieres by Luna Composition Lab alums Jordan Millar and Ebun Oguntola, Wildflower Composers alums Mena Williams, Chloe Clarke Smith and Kimani Bridges, Bloomingdale School of Music's A4TY alum, 11-year-old Zuri Butler and others.

The American Mavericks Project, founded in 2022 by pianist Chelsea Randall, celebrates piano music by Black American composers through commissions, performances, education and research. AMP's Next Generation Initiative amplifies piano music by young, emerging Black composers. Opportunities include performances, commissions, the Next Generation Prize, which awards one composer under 30 $500 to write a new piano piece for performance by AMP, and a bi-annual Call for Scores.

Event Details

The Next Generation: Celebrating Young Women Composers

Chelsea Randall, pianist

Friday, March 28, 7pm

Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, 58 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Tickets: Suggested donation of $12. The concert will also be livestreamed

Ticket link: https://bkcm.org/event/next-generation/

Program

Evergreen - Jordan Millar

Black Amber - Lilyanne Dorilas

Pith - KiMani Bridges

A Stroll in the Park - Zuri Butler

Quartantina - Ebun Oguntola

Modern Prelude and Minuet - Mena Williams

Borealis - Lawren Brianna Ware

Piano Collections Vl. 2 - Brittney Benton

Splash Fight - Sena Ahouandjinou

The Forest - Chloe Clarke Smith

Chelsea Randall, pianist

