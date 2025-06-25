Tanglewood's Festival Of Contemporary Music to Take Place in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, composer Gabriela Ortiz is director of Tanglewood's Festival of Contemporary Music (July 24–28) in Lenox, Massachusetts, presenting six chamber and orchestral concerts that explore themes of identity, tradition and ritual, and migration. She also will be in conversation with Anthony (Tony) Fogg, the BSO's Vice President of Artistic Planning, as part of his weekly Talks and Walks series.

Founded in 1964, the Festival of Contemporary Music (FCM) is a cornerstone of Tanglewood's summer season, showcasing today's musical landscape alongside landmark 20th-century works, and fostering collaboration between living composers and Tanglewood Music Center Fellows.

Over the course of four days, Ortiz curates programs centered on topics such as percussion music from the Americas (featuring the Mexican ensemble Tambuco), migration and exile, and the natural world. Her own works appear throughout, alongside those of her contemporaries, including Ellen Reid, Gabriella Smith, and Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon. Highlights include Altar de muertos, a virtuosic string quartet inspired by the Day of the Dead, and Liquid Borders, a percussion quartet meditating on the impact of territorial divisions in the world.

The festival closes on July 28 with Ortiz's 2015 flute concerto Altar de Viento, performed by soloist Alejandro Escuer and the TMC Orchestra conducted by Thomas Wilkins. Written for Escuer, the concerto reflects on wind as an ancestral sound and invisible force. Ortiz explains: “For Alejandro, his true instrument is not the flute, but the wind. For me, the altar—a raised place—pays tribute to wind and sound. By listening before seeing, we arrive at a space of deepest intimacy.”

Altar de Viento is one of eight works in Ortiz's series of “musical altars,” which also includes Altar de fuego for orchestra, Altar de piedra for three percussionists and orchestra, and Altar de cuerda for violin and orchestra (recently recorded by violinist María Dueñas, Gustavo Dudamel, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic on the GRAMMY-winning album Revolución diamantina).

TANGLEWOOD 2025 FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

July 24–28 | Lenox, Massachusetts

Events are free except those with an *

Jul 24 at 1pm: Ortiz in conversation with Anthony Fogg, Talks and Walks*

* Part of Tanglewood Festival programming (requires ticket purchase)

Jul 24 at 8pm: Ortiz and the Mexican Tradition

ORTIZ Tin-Tan – Fanfarria y Mambo

ORTIZ Puzzle-Tocas

ORTIZ Tres Haikus

CHÁVEZ Cantos de Mexico

LAVISTA Reflejos de la noche

SYRSE Mi Canto

ORTIZ Río Bravo

Jul 25 at 2:30pm: Mexico, Cuba, the US, and one hundred years of percussion

Tambuco

ORTIZ Río de mariposas

LAVISTA Musicas de cristal

CHÁVEZ Xochipilli

ROLDÁN Ritmica V and VI

VARÈSE Ionisation

ORTIZ Pico-Bite-Beat

Jul 26 at 2:30pm: Music of Migration and Exile

Tambuco

ORTIZ Exilios

DERBEZ Transit

ZOHN-MULDOON Suite from Comala

ORTIZ Liquid Borders

Jul 26 at 6pm: Prelude Concert

SMITH Carrot Revolution

ORTIZ Altar de muertos

Jul 27 at 2:30pm: Boston Symphony Orchestra *

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Lang Lang, piano

ORTIZ La Calaca for string orchestra

SAINT-SAËNS Piano Concerto No. 2

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, Pastoral

* Part of Tanglewood Festival programming

Jul 27 at 10am: The Natural World

ORTIZ Cedrus

ORTIZ Pigmentum

ORTIZ Trifolium

ORTIZ Vitrales de ambar

MÁRQUEZ Dibujos sobre un puerto

REID West Coast Sky Forever

Jul 28 at 8pm: TMC Orchestra Perform Ortiz, Reid, and Smith *

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Leonard Weiss, TMC Conducting Fellow

Yiran Zhao, TMC Conducting Fellow

Alejandro Escuer, flute

SMITH Bioluminescence Chaconne

ORTIZ Altar de Viento

REID When the World as You've Known It Doesn't Exist

ORTIZ Hominum—Concierto for Orchestra

* Part of Tanglewood Festival programming (requires ticket purchase)

