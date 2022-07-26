Summer Performances By Carnegie Hall's National Youth Ensembles To Be Webcast Around The Globe

This summer, tour performances by Carnegie Hall's three acclaimed national youth ensembles-the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), NYO2, and NYO Jazz will be broadcast and webcast to audiences around the globe, extending their music making to a wide international audience. As part of this year's broadcast schedule, performances from Miami, Berlin, and Detroit will be webcast for free via medici.tv from August 4-6 with performances simultaneously streaming on Carnegie Hall's website: carnegiehall.org.

NYO2 in Miami: Kicking off the series of webcasts on Thursday, August 4 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (8:00 p.m. CEST), Mei-Ann Chen leads NYO2-an inspiring orchestra featuring outstanding musicians, ages 14-17-at Miami Beach's New World Center. The concert will be available to watch on medici.tv following the ensemble's performance in Miami Beach on Saturday, July 30. The program includes Jessie Montgomery's Soul Force, Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, and Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F, with pianist Aaron Diehl joining as guest soloist. NYO2 is joined on stage by Fellows from the New World Symphony, who also serve as coaches during the orchestra's summer training residency.

NYO-USA in Berlin: Under the baton of Daniel Harding and featuring cellist Alisa Weilerstein, the National Youth Orchestra of the USA will be webcast live on medici.tv on Friday, August 5 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (8:00 p.m. CEST) from the Young Euro Classic festival at Konzerthaus Berlin. The ensemble performs Mahler's Symphony No. 5 and Elgar's Cello Concerto in E Minor. NYO-USA's concert at Carnegie Hall on Friday, July 29 will be heard by music lovers worldwide through the Carnegie Hall Live radio broadcast and digital series, created in partnership with WQXR.

NYO Jazz in Detroit: A concert by NYO Jazz, led by trumpeter/artistic director Sean Jones and featuring vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, at Detroit's Orchestra Hall, the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, concludes the webcasts on Saturday, August 6 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (8:00 p.m. CEST). Featuring the best teen jazz players from across the US, the ensemble's repertoire will include a new Carnegie Hall-commissioned work by Brooklyn-based composer and Secret Society bandleader Darcy James Argue; a new piece inspired by the life and work of activist Ida B. Wells by Detroit native and bassist Endea Owens; and a new arrangement of "The Star-Spangled Banner and Lift Every Voice and Sing" by John Clayton. The program will also include several songs from Jazzmeia Horn's new Grammy Award-nominated album Dear Love and other contemporary pieces that explore jazz's influence on hip-hop, R&B, and pop music, as well as big band classics by Bob Brookmeyer, Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, and Mary Lou Williams.

Following their debuts, all three broadcasts will also be available to watch on-demand for free for another 30 days on medici.tv.