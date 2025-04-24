Stravinsky's THE RITE OF SPRING To Close The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA concludes the 2024/25 season with performances featuring highly acclaimed pianist Olga Kern on Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 1 at 3 p.m. at Skyview Concert Hall.

Under the baton of VSO's Music Director and Conductor Salvador Brotons, the orchestra will perform one of the most significant masterworks in symphonic literature, Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring. The program will also include Kern's performance of Tchaikovsky's brilliant Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 1. Both performances will also be available as a simultaneous live stream at vancouversymphony.org.

The program opens with Tchaikovsky's Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 1, whose tumultuous history greatly contrasts with its present-day popularity. Originally, Tchaikovsky intended to dedicate the masterwork to Nicolai Rubinstein, whom he considered the “best pianist in Moscow” at the time. However, after receiving harsh criticism from Rubinstein, Tchaikovsky sent a score to German pianist-conductor Hans von Bülow, who enthusiastically expressed that, “The ideas are so original, the form is so mature, ripe, distinguished in style...” This exceptional concerto will feature the dazzling technique and keen musicianship of 2001 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist pianist Olga Kern, whose “electricity at the keyboard is palpable.” (The Washington Post)

In the second half of the program, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will grow to the size needed to perform a true landmark in music history, Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring. Created for Serge Diaghilev's Ballet Russe, Stravinsky describes The Rite as “a musical-choreographic work. It represents pagan Russia and is unified by a single idea: the mystery and great surge of the creative power of Spring.” The revolutionary nature of this masterwork famously led to an unruly riot on the night of its premiere. Although the main objection was most likely in response to the ballet's choreography, the music was equally stirring and powerful. Stravinsky drew melodic inspiration from Russian folk songs to create the distinctive rhythms heard throughout the piece. From its shifting meters to the technical demands placed on the members of the orchestra, The Rite is considered one of the most challenging pieces in the orchestral repertoire.

Individual tickets are on sale at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278. Virtual-only tickets are also available, and all in-person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00 pm. The celebrated VSO pre-concert show, hosted by a VSO musician or Maestro Salvador Brotons, will be available for concertgoers to attend before the program from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 6:30 pm on Saturday to air Da Capo, a pre-recorded educational discussion of the composers and pieces being performed. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00 pm, with the pre-concert show available to attend in-person from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link to access the live stream performances.

About Olga Kern

With a vivid onstage presence, dazzling technique, and keen musicianship, pianist Olga Kern is widely recognized as one of the great artists of her generation, captivating audiences and critics alike. She was born into a family of musicians and began studying piano at the age of five. At seventeen, she was awarded first prize at the Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition, and in 2001, she launched her U.S. career, winning a historic Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition—the only woman in the last 50 years to do so.

A Steinway Artist and Spirio Steinway piano ambassador, Olga is a laureate of several international competitions. In 2016 she was Jury Chairman of both Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition and the first Olga Kern International Piano Competition, where she also holds the title of Artistic Director. In December 2021, Olga was Jury Chairman of the 1st Chopin Animato International Piano competition in Paris, France. In coming seasons, she will continue to serve on the juries of several high-level competitions. Olga frequently gives masterclasses and since 2017 has served on the piano faculty of the Manhattan School of Music. Also in 2017, Olga received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor (New York City). In 2019, she was appointed the Connie & Marc Jacobson Director of Chamber Music at the Virginia Arts Festival.

Olga has performed with many prominent orchestras, including the St. Louis Symphony, Pacific Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Detroit Symphony, and the National Symphony Orchestra (Washington, D.C.), as well as Czech Philharmonic, Orchestra Filarmonica della Scala, Pittsburgh Symphony, São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, Iceland Symphony, Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, Tokyo's NHK Symphony Orchestra, and Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 34th season as Music Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears “Ciutat de Palma” (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the Arts Council award from Clark County and the City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

Comments