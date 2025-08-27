Steinway Society – The Bay Area to Prensent Pianist Aristo Sham

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pianist Aristo Sham, who has performed on five continents and was featured in (UK’s) Channel 4 2009 documentary The World’s Greatest Musical Prodigies, will perform on Sunday, September 28 at 2:30pm in Cupertino’s Visual and Performing Arts Center at DeAnza College. A meet-the-artist opportunity follows the concert.

He has played for dignitaries including King Charles, the Queen of Belgium, and former President Hu of China, and collaborated with major orchestras such as the London Symphony under Sir Simon Rattle, the Hong Kong Philharmonic, and the Minnesota Orchestra.

THE PROGRAM:

Bach-Rachmaninoff, Suite (from Violin Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006)

1. Prélude

2. Gavotte

3. Gigue

Bach-Busoni, Chaconne (from Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004)

Ravel, Gaspard de la nuit

1. Ondine

2. Le gibet

3. Scarbo

Beethoven, Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106 (“Hammerklavier”)

1. Allegro

2. Scherzo: Assai vivace

3. Adagio sostenuo

4. Largo—Allegro risoluto: Fuga

Experience the Artistry of Cliburn Gold Medalist Aristo Sham. The only artist from Hong Kong to medal in the 63-year history of the prestigious Van Cliburn Internation Piano Competition.