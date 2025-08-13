Seven Leaders Join League of American Orchestras Board of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rei Hotoda, Blake-Anthony Johnson, Barbara McCelvey, Pamela Mayo, Jessica Phillips, Elizabeth Shribman, and Dr. Regynald G. Washington have joined the League of American Orchestras Board of Directors; each will serve a three-year term. Board officers for 2025-26 are Alan Mason, Chair; Marissa Eisemann, Aaron A. Flagg, and Kjristine Lund, Co-Vice Chairs;William L. Gettys, Secretary, and Chris Doerr, Treasurer.

Ex-Officio Directors for 2025-26 are Martha A. Gilmer, President and CEO, San Diego Symphony Orchestra—San Diego, CA (Group 1 Managers); Jennifer Boomgaarden Daoud, President/CEO, Omaha Symphony Orchestra—Omaha, NE (Group 2 Managers); Anwar Nasir, Executive Director, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra—New Orleans, LA (Group 3/4 Managers); Paul Jarrett, Executive Director, Akron Symphony Orchestra—Akron, OH (Group 5/6); Elizabeth “Libby” Watson, Executive Director, Adrian Symphony Orchestra—Adrian, MI (Group 7/8 Managers); Lindsey Nova, Executive Director, Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras—Pittsburgh, PA (Youth Orchestra Division); and Darlene Clark, Volunteer Council President, Houston Symphony League—Houston, TX (Volunteer Council).

Melanie Clarke and Mary Carr Patton were elected to the Emeritus Board.

The only national organization dedicated to the orchestras and their communities, the League of American Orchestras includes nearly 25,000 musicians, conductors, orchestra staff, board members, volunteers, and business partners working with a membership of 2,000 world-renowned orchestras, community groups, summer festivals, student and youth ensembles, conservatories and libraries, businesses serving orchestras, and individuals who love symphonic music.