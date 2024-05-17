See Sophia Agranovich In Romantic Virtuoso Recital At The Watchung Arts Center And European Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-award-winning pianist, recording artist and educator Sophia Agranovich will perform a solo recital, sponsored by the Watchung Arts Center, on Saturday, June 1, at 8:00 PM.

The program will feature monumental and sublime Sonata No. 3 in B minor by Frédéric Chopin, fiendishly difficult Variations on the Theme of Paganini by Johannes Brahms, exquisite and passionate Sonetto 104 del Petrarca, brilliant and captivating Rhapsodie espagnole (Spanish Rhapsody) by Franz Liszt.the Richter Association for the Arts in Connecticut on May 12. On June 30 she will play in Paris, France at Les Arts George V festival and on July 11 - in Rome, Italy at the Music Festival of Nations.

Sophia Agranovich, a multi-award-winning pianist, recording artist, educator, and artistic director, is lauded as "a bold, daring pianist in the tradition of the Golden Age Romantics" , "a tigress of the keyboard" by Fanfare magazine, and "one of the most accomplished classical pianists of her day" by OneWorld Music Radio. Her performances are praised for "orison of uncommon beauty" by Audiophile, "interpretation that dares to be different", and "magnificent shading and superior musicianship" by American Record Guide.

A Steinway Artist, Sophia Agranovich has graced concert stages across the USA, Europe, Israel, and Canada. Recent solo performances include concerts at the Pennautier Festival and Juan-les-Pins in France, where she premiered compositions dedicated to her by Françoise Choveaux, as well as invitations to China and Brazil. Among her notable venues are David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, Bargemusic, Salle Cortot, Théâtre Na Loba, Teatro di Marcello, Kaiser Hall, Ehrbarsaal, and Gesellschaft für Musiktheater. Agranovich has collaborated with prominent musicians, award-winning Emmy, Grammy, and Billboard top 10 artists, and members of major orchestras.

Sophia Agranovich's 11-album discography has received rave critical acclaim. Her recordings encompass a diverse range of repertoire, and are consistently charting in the top 10 across all musical genres on One World Music Radio and World Top Radio Airplay Charts.

Agranovich's musical accolades include First Place Wins at the Ukrainian Young Artists Competition (now the Mykola Lysenko International Competition), Bergen Philharmonic Competition, and The American Prize in Piano Solo. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including multiple Gold and Silver Medals by Global Music Awards, Gold Medals by Prestige Music Awards, Best Instrumentalist by InterContinental Music Awards, Marquis Lifetime Achievement and Top Professional awards, among many others. Her recordings and live concerts are broadcast worldwide, reaching audiences in Brazil, Canada, Berlin, Munich, Rome, New Zealand, Ivory Coast, London, Tokyo, Osaka, Paris, Tel-Aviv, and across the United States. She was featured at WMNR Fine Arts Radio, NPR WLPR-FM "Art on the Air", Grand101.1 FM, WQXR Greene Space live with Elliott Forrest, on WWFM "Between the Keys" with Jed Distler, WWFM "Piano Matters" and WQXR "Reflections from the Keyboard" with David Dubal.

Born in Ukraine, Sophia Agranovich won the Mykola Lysenko International Competition at just 10 years old. Her concerts were broadcasted nationally. Agranovich studied with esteemed teachers Anna Stolarevich and Alexander Edelmann, peers of Vladimir Horowitz in the class of Felix Blumenfeld and disciples of Heinrich Neuhaus. She later continued her studies at the Juilliard School in New York, under legendary professors Sascha Gorodnitzki and Nadia Reisenberg, earning Bachelor and Master Degrees with full scholarship and a Fellowship teaching Piano Minor at Juilliard. She deferred her pursuit of a Doctorate at Columbia University to raise a family, which led her to a successful 23-year career in Information Technology and studies in naturopathy and holistic disciplines.

Sophia Agranovich is an esteemed pedagogue and recipient of numerous teaching awards. Her students have achieved top prizes in regional, national, and international competitions, performing at notable venues. Agranovich is listed in "Who's Who in America" and "Who's Who in the World". She is a voting member of NARAS, GrammyU Mentor, Artistic Director of the classical music series at the Watchung Arts Center, and Program Chair of the Music Educators Association of New Jersey.

For more information, visit Sophia's website.

Comments