Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From The Exchange

Sarasota Orchestra has received a $20,000 grant from The Exchange for the Sarasota Youth Orchestra program.

Joseph McKenna, Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO, states, "Sarasota Orchestra is grateful for the generous grant from The Exchange and their support of the arts and young people's access to music education in the Sarasota area. The Exchange's long relationship with the Orchestra is one of the region's success stories."

The grant will support the Sarasota Youth Orchestra program, which provides comprehensive after-school instrumental training and performance experience to young musicians at all levels. Students from third grade through high school participate in this 30-week, five ensemble program.

For over 60 years, this orchestral program has provided young musicians with musical instruction, unique performing opportunities, and the chance to study and perform classical music with their peers. Over fifty percent of the students receive some form of financial assistance to participate. The Exchange has been providing financial support to Sarasota Orchestra since 1962.

Visit http://sarasotawex.com/ to learn more.