Sarasota Orchestra Announces Reimagined 2020 - 2021 Season
To ensure audience safety, in-person audiences will be limited to 20% capacity.
Sarasota Orchestra announced today a reimagined season that brings the joy and inspiration of classical and pops music to the community while maintaining health and safety for its patrons, musicians, staff and volunteers.
Planned by Jeffrey Kahane, Sarasota Orchestra Artistic Advisor, the concerts will feature ensembles of no more than 15 musicians in order to ensure social distancing on the Holley Hall stage.
To ensure audience safety, in-person audiences will be limited to 20% capacity of Holley Hall starting in November. To maintain delivery of the Orchestra's mission to the broadest constituency possible, concerts will be streamed for home viewing.
"Since the concerts will all involve smaller ensembles, in order to protect the health of our musicians and audience, we've taken the opportunity to make a virtue out of this necessity. We will be bringing to the Holley Hall stage a wide range of music spanning four centuries and an immensely rich array of musical styles and languages," said Kahane.
"Many of the names and works will be familiar ones, while others will be altogether new to some of our audience. At a time when so many of us are yearning for community and hungry for the energy and inspiration that great music can bring, we consider it a great privilege to connect through great music," added Kahane.
"Responsibility and flexibility guided the planning of our reimagined 20/21 season. The health and safety of our audience, musicians, staff and volunteers was the focus of this pandemic-impacted season," said Joseph McKenna, President and CEO.
Each performance will be limited to an hour without intermission, with a socially distanced audience, required masks, contact-free ticket scanning and temperatures taken upon arrival for attendance. The facility will have a deep cleaning between performances and a new Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization air handling system was recently installed in Holley Hall.
Classics Concerts: Sarasota Orchestra will present a series of concerts recognizing diverse voices in classical music. The celebration of Beethoven's 250th culminates in his birthday month with a concert featuring works performed by the Sarasota String Quartet.
Serenade for Strings
November 5 - 8, 2020
BOLOGNE, Symphonie concertante No. 2 in G Major
Soloists: Daniel Jordan, Concertmaster; Samantha Bennett, Principal Second Violin
TCHAIKOVSKY, Serenade for Strings
Heartstrings
November 19 - 22, 2020
SCHUBERT, String Quartet No. 12 (Quartettsatz)
BARBER, Adagio for Strings (String Quartet)
ARENSKY, String Quartet No. 2
Beethoven @ 250
December 10 - 13, 2020
BEETHOVEN, String Quartet No. 4, Op. 18
BEETHOVEN, String Quartet No. 10, Op. 74, "The Harp"
(featuring Sarasota String Quartet)
Inspirations
January 14 - 17, 2021
SHAW, Entr'acte
DVORAK, Nocturne
JOSEF SUK, Serenade for Strings
Serioso
January 28 - 31, 2021
CORELLI, Concerto Grosso No. 12
George Walker, Lyric for Strings
BEETHOVEN arr. MAHLER, String Quartet Op. 95, "Serioso"
Latin Sounds
February 25 - 28, 2021
Tania Leon, A Tres Voces
GOLIJOV, Mariel
PIAZZOLLA, L'Histoire du tango
All in the Family
March 11 -14, 2021
W.F. BACH, Sinfonia in F Major
J.S. BACH, Concerto for 2 Violins (Double)
Soloists: Christopher Takeda, Associate Concertmaster; Jennifer Best Takeda, Assistant Concertmaster
C.P.E BACH, Cello Concerto in A Major
Soloist: Natalie Helm, Principal Cello
Death and the Maiden
March 25 - 28, 2021
SCHUBERT arr. MAHLER, "Death and the Maiden" (String Quartet No. 14)
Tributes
April 15 - 18, 2021
Jeffrey Kahane, conductor and piano
BRITTEN, Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge
BLOCH, Concerto Grosso No. 1
Appalachian Spring
May 6 - 9, 2021
Jeffrey Kahane, conductor and piano
JESSIE MONTGOMERY, Banner
MOZART, Piano Concerto No. 14
COPLAND, Appalachian Spring Suite (original 13 instrument version)
Pops Concerts in Holley Hall
This energizing Pops experience features up to 15 Sarasota Orchestra musicians without conductor, as we transcend the times with the spirit and flair of popular music.
Holiday Pops
December 17 - 20, 2020
Sarasota Orchestra celebrates the holidays with music for the season. Music includes instrumental performances of Silent Night, the theme from It's a Wonderful Life and other traditional favorites.
Valentine Pops
February 11 - 14, 2021
This Valentine's Week program features treasured tunes by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Hoagy Carmichael and more.
Jazz Pops
April 29 - May 2, 2021
Music by Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins and Billy Strayhorn highlight this jazz revue with Sarasota Orchestra.
Information about purchasing limited seating tickets and streaming concerts at home will be available by mid-October. Check back at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or by calling the Sarasota Orchestra Box Office at (941) 953-3434.