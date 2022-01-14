Sarasota Concert Association to Kick Off Great Performers Series with Pianist Emanuel Ax

The Sarasota Concert Association kicks off its Great Performers Series with pianist Emanuel Ax performing an all-Chopin program in a one-night-only recital on Tuesday, February 1 in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Featuring works from the composer's later period, when Chopin enjoyed one of his most productive periods, Emanuel Ax will present a varied program of nocturnes and mazurkas, as well as the composer's Scherzo No. 4 and the Sonata No. 3.

Winner of multiple Grammy Awards for his chamber music and solo recordings, Emanuel Ax regularly collaborates, performs, and records with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and he tours nationally and internationally in recital and with orchestras, including a recent Asian tour with the London Symphony, and a European Festival tour with the Vienna Philharmonic. Emanuel Ax's solo recital appearances include performances in New York's Carnegie Hall, as well as celebrated venues throughout the U.S.as well as in Europe and Asia.

Single tickets for the Great Performers Series start at $25. Visit www.SCAsarasota.org/tickets or call the box office at 941-966-6161. To choose your own 3-concert mini-series, call the box office at 941-966-6161.

The 2022 Great Performers Series at a Glance:

Tuesday, February 1, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall,

Pianist Emanuel Ax performs Chopin

A favorite of Sarasota audiences, legendary pianist Emanuel Ax performs an all-Chopin program of the composer's late works, including Sonata No. 3, Scherzo No. 4. a selection of nocturnes and mazurkas and the Polonaise-Fantasie.

Friday, February 25, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center

Violinist Benjamin Beilman with pianist Alessio Bax

Benjamin Beilman displays his astonishing virtuosity along with international competition-winning pianist Alessio Bax in Busoni's Sonata No. 2, and Franck's Violin Sonata.

Tuesday, March 15, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center

Takács Quartet with pianist Joyce Yang

Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang joins the internationally renowned Takács Quartet in their celebrated return to Sarasota, performing Ravel's String Quartet and Schumann's Piano Quintet.

Monday, April 4, 7:30 pm, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Warsaw Philharmonic with pianist Bruce Liu

Music Director Andrey Boreyko leads the Warsaw Philharmonic in Beethoven's

Symphony No. 7, and First Prize winner of this year's International Chopin Piano Competition Bruce Liu joins the Orchestra in Chopin's beloved Piano Concerto No. 1.

For more information about SCA, visit www.scasarasota.org.