San José Chamber Orchestra Reveals Full Program For DRIZZLE, DOWNPOUR, DESPERATION

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) will present the World Premiere of DRIZZLE, DOWNPOUR, DESPERATION, AND OTHER STORIES on Sunday March 23, 2025 at 7pm at St Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José 95125. Ample street parking. Willow Glen neighborhood.

The Program:

Sonnerie: (The bells) of Saint Genevieve du Mont de Paris: Composer, Marin Marais, arranged by Michael Touchi.

Ania's Song: A Pavane for Strings: Composer, James Aikman.

Commissioned by Thomas Beczkiewicz for the birthday of his dear wife, Ania.

Drizzle, Downpour, Desperation and Other Stories: Composer, Durwynne Hsieh. Commissioned by the San José Chamber Orchestra

World Premiere performance.

The Artists:

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloists: Fong-Costanza Family String Trio: Debra Fong, violin; Ezra Costanza, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello.

San José Chamber Orchestra

Drizzle, Downpour, Desperation and Other Stories by composer Durwynne Hsieh is a triple concerto for violin, viola, and cello soloists with chamber orchestra, that is also a set of three contrasting tone poems. Commissioned by SJCO for the Fong- Costanza Family Trio (Debra Fong, violin, Ezra Costanza, viola and Christopher Costanza, cello) as soloists, the piece explores grace in the face of adversity. Drizzle, Downpour, Desperation depicts a dark, rainy day and the emotions that take hold as the water falls. As for the “Other Stories”, Excess Solitude is a reflection on loneliness, both the pain of isolation as well as the warm relief that can come from being with loved ones. Action, Traction, Satisfaction definitely has us on the road, but to where? Hopefully someplace good.

The three soloists sometimes shine individually, but more often interact as a trio, recognizing that the piece was commissioned specifically for a family trio of soloists, not just three players. The piece contains elements of the classic concerto form, with three contrasting movements arranged fast-slow-fast, passages where the soloists interact with the orchestra as well as those where they play unaccompanied, and an extended virtuoso cadenza near the end of the final movement.

ABOUT DURWYNNE HSIEH:

Durwynne Hsieh is a San Francisco Bay Area-based composer whose music has enjoyed performances throughout the region, across the U.S., and in Europe, and they cover the range from solo works to chamber music to orchestra and vocal music. “DRIZZLE, DOWNPOUR, DESPERATION, AND OTHER STORIES” is his fourth collaboration with San José Chamber Orchestra. Previous commissions from SJCO include Memoir of an Ordinary Man in 2019 and Symphony # 1in 2022.

ABOUT THE COSTANZA-FONG FAMILY STRING TRIO:

Costanza-Fong Family String Trio features Debra Fong (violin), Ezra Costanza (viola) and Christopher Costanza (cello).

Debra Fong and Christopher Costanza are both members of the Stanford University Department of Music faculty. Since 2003, Christopher Costanza has also been a member of the St. Lawrence String Quartet, Stanford's ensemble in residence. Debra Fong is the Principal Second Violinist of the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra and a first violinist with the Santa Fe Opera Orchestra.

