Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Extends Music Director Andreas Delfs’ Contract

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) announces a three-year extension to Maestro Andreas Delfs’ contract as the orchestra’s Music Director, through the end of the 2028-2029 season. Delfs has earned a stellar reputation as one of the most respected conductors in the orchestra world and was appointed Music Director of RPO in January 2021.

During his tenure, Delfs has reinvigorated the Rochester Philharmonic both musically and institutionally. The orchestra’s RPO& Comprehensive Capital Campaign, which seeks to build on the orchestra’s 100-year legacy has raised more than $40 million in cash and commitments to date toward its $50M goal. The campaign seeks to build on the RPO’s legacy of artistic excellence and community access while promoting a culture that embraces both tradition & innovation. A longtime champion of commissioning new music, Delfs worked with the RPO to secure funding, envision and launch “Voices of Today,” a five-season commissioning, recording and storytelling initiative that champions new concert music and creates a unique online resource that extends the life of the commissioned music far beyond its concert premiere. Delfs, who is committed to bringing music to the community, spearheaded a variety of programs that give children and adults new ways to engage with the orchestra and pursue music as listeners and players, from music education in schools to a sold-out Sunday afternoon concert series in the intimate Beston Hall on the campus of Nazareth University.

“What Andreas Delfs has done for the RPO in his first four years here is nothing short of extraordinary,” said RPO Board Chair Diana Clarkson. “He has injected new life into the orchestra, bringing the musicians to a new level of professionalism and artistry and building tremendous trust and enthusiasm among the musicians and the community. This has provided a foundation for creative risk-taking and innovation, like the Voices of Today initiative, the sold-out Sunday Matinee series at Nazareth University and our education programs that introduce urban youth to the orchestra and music in general.”

“We are thrilled to continue our artistic relationship with Maestro Delfs,” says concertmaster Juliana Athayde. “The RPO is experiencing inspirational growth under his leadership and we can’t wait to see what lies ahead. Andreas has had a relationship with the RPO for many decades, as a beloved guest conductor before his time as our Music Director, and the depth of this connection is evident in the concerts we perform together.”

Curt Long, the RPO’s President and CEO said, “We are thrilled to extend Andreas Delfs’ tenure at the RPO. He has exceeded our expectations, leading us through our centennial season and launching us into our second century with powerful and inspired leadership. We have raised $40M in a $50M capital campaign, and Andreas has played a critical role in that success.”

“I am thrilled to be continuing my journey with the wonderful musicians, staff, patrons and audiences of the RPO,” said Music Director Andreas Delfs. “I am grateful for the support that has allowed me to introduce so many innovations, and for the exceptional good will and effort from the musicians, which has made our transformational leaps forward possible and exciting. I look forward to continuing to enhance the venerable legacy of this great American orchestra as we move forward.”