Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Riverside Symphony To Launch 41st Concert Season At Lincoln Center This December

The concert is on Thursday evening, December 8th.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Riverside Symphony To Launch 41st Concert Season At Lincoln Center This December

Conductor George Rothman will lead Riverside Symphony in a wide-ranging program at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday evening, December 8th, as the orchestra launches its 41st Season.

The program will open with the local debut of Aurora, a colorful, sure-footed work by gifted newcomer Nicolas Chuaqui, followed by an inexplicably rare performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 9. Despite the infrequency of its public performances, this early work has been praised by such luminaries as Alfred Brendel, Charles Rosen and even Albert Einstein as one of the greatest of all Mozart symphonic works.

In its longstanding tradition of presenting significant young talent, the orchestra will feature prize-winning soloist, Han Chen, in his New York Concerto Debut. To close the program, Arthur Honegger's irresistible musical travelogue, Symphony No. 4 "The Delights of Basel", will enjoy a reprise as a past Riverside favorite.

PROGRAM

Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:30pm

Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center

Featuring Han Chen, piano

CHUAQUI Aurora New York Premiere

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 9 in Eb Major K. 271 "Jeune Homme"

HONEGGER Symphony No. 4 "The Delights of Basel"




New Album Riopelle symphonique Available Now Photo
New Album Riopelle symphonique Available Now
In partnership with the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation as part of the celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the artist’s birth in 2023, GSI Musique and Oziko are proud to announce the release of the album Riopelle symphonique, which has been available for pre-order since March 2022.
Sarasota Orchestra December Programs Inspire Joy and Discovery for the Holiday Season Photo
Sarasota Orchestra December Programs Inspire Joy and Discovery for the Holiday Season
Sarasota Orchestra brings joy to the season with favorites including its popular holiday-themed Great Escapes program. Lina González-Granados and Sarah Ioannides, already acclaimed conductors nationally and internationally, make their debuts on the Masterworks and Discoveries series, respectively, presenting inspired programs that include works by musical influencers and young composers alike.
Violinist Curtis Stewart With Experiential Orchestra Will Perform Premiere Of Julia Perrys Photo
Violinist Curtis Stewart With Experiential Orchestra Will Perform Premiere Of Julia Perry's Violin Concerto From 1963 Next Month
Violinist and composer Curtis Stewart, nominated this year for a GRAMMY for his celebrated album On Power, joins Experiential Orchestra (EXO) and Music Director James Blachly as the featured guest soloist with the orchestra on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8pm at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 W. 37th St.).
Houston Chamber Choir Presents On This Day Earth Shall Ring - Christmas At The Villa Holid Photo
Houston Chamber Choir Presents 'On This Day Earth Shall Ring - Christmas At The Villa' Holiday Concerts
The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, presents “On this Day Earth Shall Ring – Christmas at the Villa” Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.

More Hot Stories For You


Sarasota Orchestra December Programs Inspire Joy and Discovery for the Holiday SeasonSarasota Orchestra December Programs Inspire Joy and Discovery for the Holiday Season
November 16, 2022

Sarasota Orchestra brings joy to the season with favorites including its popular holiday-themed Great Escapes program. Lina González-Granados and Sarah Ioannides, already acclaimed conductors nationally and internationally, make their debuts on the Masterworks and Discoveries series, respectively, presenting inspired programs that include works by musical influencers and young composers alike.
The Harlem Chamber Players' Debut Digital Album To Be Released This DecemberThe Harlem Chamber Players' Debut Digital Album To Be Released This December
November 15, 2022

The Harlem Chamber Players has announced the anticipated release of its first-ever commercial digital album on Saturday, December 10.
21C MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022-23 To Celebrates the Festival's 10th Anniversary21C MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022-23 To Celebrates the Festival's 10th Anniversary
November 15, 2022

The tenth edition of the 21C Music Festival will include 11 concerts and 1 film, and span over two months – starting in December 2022 and continuing into January 2023. The cornerstone of the Festival will be a spotlight on the Kronos Quartet, who will participate in three events, and feature a special performance by Tanya Tagaq.
The Canticum Novum Singers And Maestro Harold Rosenbaum Present Concerts Celebrating Their 50th And Final SeasonThe Canticum Novum Singers And Maestro Harold Rosenbaum Present Concerts Celebrating Their 50th And Final Season
November 15, 2022

Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director of The Canticum Novum Singers, has announced the first two performances of their 2022-23 New York City and Westchester concert season, which will be The Canticum Novum Singers' 50th and final season.
Early Music New York Presents A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS, December 11, 18, 25Early Music New York Presents A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS, December 11, 18, 25
November 15, 2022

For the first time in more than a decade, Frederick Renz and the musicians of Early Music New York will present one of their most popular holiday programs - A Baroque Christmas - featuring men's voices and instruments performing anonymous English broadsides and Scottish airs, along with works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Michael Praetorius, Antonio de Salazar and Marco da Gagliano.