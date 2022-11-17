Riverside Symphony To Launch 41st Concert Season At Lincoln Center This December

Conductor George Rothman will lead Riverside Symphony in a wide-ranging program at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday evening, December 8th, as the orchestra launches its 41st Season.

The program will open with the local debut of Aurora, a colorful, sure-footed work by gifted newcomer Nicolas Chuaqui, followed by an inexplicably rare performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 9. Despite the infrequency of its public performances, this early work has been praised by such luminaries as Alfred Brendel, Charles Rosen and even Albert Einstein as one of the greatest of all Mozart symphonic works.

In its longstanding tradition of presenting significant young talent, the orchestra will feature prize-winning soloist, Han Chen, in his New York Concerto Debut. To close the program, Arthur Honegger's irresistible musical travelogue, Symphony No. 4 "The Delights of Basel", will enjoy a reprise as a past Riverside favorite.

PROGRAM

Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:30pm

Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center

Featuring Han Chen, piano

CHUAQUI Aurora New York Premiere

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 9 in Eb Major K. 271 "Jeune Homme"

HONEGGER Symphony No. 4 "The Delights of Basel"