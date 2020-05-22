Qatar Philharmonic Announce Eid Celebration Programme

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will kick off its Eid celebration programme by releasing daily videos of their performance of Peter and the Wolf, a famous symphonic fairytale written by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936 for children.

The story of Peter and the Wolf is told by a narrator, with the orchestra musically illustrating the events that unfold for the audience. The piece is one of Prokofiev's most popular works, and one of the most frequently performed works of all classical repertoire.

The Philharmonic's version of the piece will appeal to children from all nationalities, with Arabic narration provided by Hussain Abdulhabib Al Jahwashi. The piece is conducted by Renchang Fu, and will also include English subtitles for non-Arabic speakers. The presentation features performances from the Shadow Theatre (created by Tamara and Swetlana) and children's paintings. The entire story will span six consecutive days, with a video performance being released daily starting from the first day of Eid.

The second part of the Eid programme features a medley of well-known patriotic Qatari songs. The performance includes rearranged traditional songs such as Eashi Ya Qatar, Aeeny Qatar and Ana Qatar. Critically acclaimed Qatari artists such as Nasser Sahim, Bader Alrayes, Ghanim Shaheen, Khaled Salem, and Aeal lend their talents to the performance. The pieces were arranged by Nasser Sahim, and includes performances from Qatar Music Academy, Qatar Academy students and musicians from the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

Following the success of the balcony concert series that began before Ramadan, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra musicians will once again perform famous musical symphonies from outside their homes all over Doha to celebrate Eid with their neighbors. The performance will start on the first day of Eid at 8pm.

The Qatar Philharmonic started a Concert on Demand Series over Ramadan to share past performances with the community daily. The programme for the series over Eid will be:

Instrumental Music

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

Concerto

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Vocal-Instrumental Music

QPO musicians of various nationalities present their unique musical styles

Popular

"High Hopes" by David Gilmoure (Pink Floyd)

Opera

Giuseppe Verdi: Aria "La Donna e mobile" from opera Rigoletto

