Piano Star Brad Kella Releases Debut Album 'Phoebe's Melody'

Liverpudlian virtuoso pianist Brad Kella has released his debut album, ‘Phoebe’s Melody’, out on Modern Sky UK, a remarkable record from a unique artist with an equally remarkable story.

Accompanying the release of the new album is the single ‘New Beginnings’, a piece which marked Brad’s breakout on Channel 4’s The Piano, becoming a fan favourite. The piece reflects Brad’s journey so far, marking this new period of his life with this lush and cinematic composition that’s indicative of the album as a whole. Listen to the album below.

Kella's career has taken off since he was named the winner by superstar pianists Lang Lang and Mika. He has signed with the independent record label Modern Sky, appeared at Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall and performed his own sell-out show at Liverpool’s famed Philharmonic Hall – a real pinch-me moment. ‘I let the audience know I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dreams have come true. The audience got behind me so well – you can’t beat a Scouse home crowd. It was like my own classical version of Anfield.’

Titled ‘Phoebe’s Melody’ in honour of his two daughters, the recording opens with the stirring ‘Home to Me’. It captures the moment Brad started to feel comfortable and safe with his foster parents Eve and Frank, who are the subject of their own song, which Brad played on The Piano. Both songs were released as singles last year.

A self-taught musician, Brad has his own unconventional approach that sets him apart in a classical world ruled by scores and traditions. He puts that down to playing from his heart and soul, rather than from reading printed music. ‘If I read music, that means I’m sat in front of someone else’s music, which immediately takes away huge amounts of creativity in the process,’ he says. ‘It puts me under immense pressure when I have to go on for a concert in front of thousands with no music in front of me. I think the pressure of it sparks amazing moments during the performance. Sometimes I’ll change a certain melody on the spot, and no one is expecting it.’

Brad absorbs wide-ranging influences into his broadly neo-classical style, and hopes his music will be played by others both today and in generations to come. In the past, he played a keyboard and, later upgraded to an electric piano, funded by a government scheme. Now he has a Steinway upright, given to him by Channel 4’s The Piano. ‘It just sounds absolutely perfect. It’s got so many more dynamics and it’s such a gorgeous instrument. It’s changed my composing.’

He recently performed two sold out performances at the Purcell Room on the Southbank (his debut headline London shows), and he has just completed a UK tour supporting Gary Barlow. As well as this, he’s also announced his first-ever headline tour for September 2025.

He also dreams of hosting a piano concert in Anfield, and already works with Liverpool Football Club, and he hopes one day to set up his own foundation for children in care. ‘I’ve had messages sent by people who have been inspired to become a foster carer because of my story and that is the most important thing to me ever,’ he says. ‘Foster care was the help I needed. I wouldn’t have had the piano otherwise. It helped me have the capability to believe anything was possible.’

Brad Kella Debut Headline Tour 2025:

16 September Glasgow Oran Mor

17 September Manchester Stoller Hall

18 September Birmingham Town Hall

23 September London Union Chapel

Photo Credit: Corbyn John

