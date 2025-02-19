Pianist Yuja Wang to Join Sun Valley Music Festival 2025 Gala Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sun Valley Music Festival has revealed that renowned pianist Yuja Wang will be the featured guest artist of its 2025 Gala Concert. Scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 6, Yuja Wang's appearance at the Festival's only fundraising concert will provide an unforgettable evening of music. One of today's most acclaimed pianists, she will perform Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 with Music Director Alasdair Neale and the world-class Sun Valley Music Festival Orchestra.

SIMPLY EXTRAORDINARY... Yuja Wang

The performance takes place at 6:30 PM in the beautiful outdoor setting of the Sun Valley Pavilion. Audience members can experience Yuja's unparalleled artistry either inside the 1,600-seat Pavilion or from the lawn, which features a state-of-the-art sound system and newly enlarged LED screen. All ticket holders at the $300 level and above are invited to a 5:00 PM pre-concert cocktail reception at the Sun Valley Lodge Terrace, and all Sponsor Package ticket holders are also invited to an 8:00 PM post-concert dinner at Trail Creek Cabin Pavilion at Sun Valley Resort, featuring the opportunity to meet Yuja Wang and enjoy dinner music provided by local favorite pianist Alan Pennay and Festival Musicians. Ticket sales for the Gala Concert support the Sun Valley Music Festival and help keep its concerts and education programs free for everyone.

"Since Yuja last appeared at the Festival in 2007, she has skyrocketed to superstar status, giving concerts all over the world that leave audiences on their feet and critics grasping for superlatives," said Neale, who will conduct the Gala program. "The Tchaikovsky First Piano Concerto is tailor-made for her blend of technical brilliance and unbridled passion, and this event has all the makings of a performance for the ages."

How to attend

Ticket prices range from $1,500 to $100. The $1,500 Sponsor Package includes VIP parking, premium reserved concert seats, a pre-concert cocktail reception and a private post-concert dinner at Trail Creek Cabin Pavilion at Sun Valley Resort, featuring the opportunity to meet and take a photo with Yuja Wang. Tickets at the $600 and $300 levels include the pre-concert cocktail reception and reserved preferred seating in the Pavilion. Reserved Pavilion seats at $125 and $100 are also available. General admission lawn tickets are available for $100. The concert will be broadcast on the Pavilion's state-of-the-art big screen and sound system, which provide an exciting concert experience from anywhere on the lawn. Lawn tickets will be available online only.

