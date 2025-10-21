Pianist Han Chen to be Presented By Exponential Ensemble In A Chamber Concert

The concert will take place at New York's Americas Society, November 21, 2025.
Pianist Han Chen will be presented by the Exponential Ensemble in a chamber concert at Americas Society, Friday evening, November 21, 2025, at 7 pm. Exponential Ensemble was founded by Canadian clarinetist Pascal Arche.
Entitled "Exponential Ensemble: Origins," the program will showcase Paul Schoenfield's Trio inspired by klezmer and based on traditional Eastern European folklore; Trio for clarinet, viola, and piano by Lowell Liebermann inspired by American ragtime; Robert Paterson's Summit Trio, and Tasveer by Reena Esmail, inspired by the composer's Indian musical heritage. Other artists featured include clarinetist Pascal Archer, violinist Rubén Rengel, violist Ramón Carrero-Martínez, and cellist Caleb van der Swaagh. The full program follows:
Paul Schoenfield, Trio
Reena Esmail, Tasveer
Robert Paterson, Summit Trio
Lowell Liebermann, Trio for clarinet, viola, and piano, Op. 128
General admission is free but RSVP is required. The registration is opened to the public on October 21, 2025 on the Americas Society's event page. Email music@as-coa.org with any questions. For more information, please visit pianist Han Chen's website.
A fearless performer with seemingly limitless imagination and possessed with uncanny energy, pianist Han Chen plays scores old and new with rare rigor and insight.
