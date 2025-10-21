 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Pianist Han Chen to be Presented By Exponential Ensemble In A Chamber Concert

The concert will take place at New York's Americas Society, November 21, 2025.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
Pianist Han Chen to be Presented By Exponential Ensemble In A Chamber Concert Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Pianist Han Chen will be presented by the Exponential Ensemble in a chamber concert at Americas Society, Friday evening, November 21, 2025, at 7 pm. Exponential Ensemble was founded by Canadian clarinetist Pascal Arche.

Entitled "Exponential Ensemble: Origins," the program will showcase Paul Schoenfield's Trio inspired by klezmer and based on traditional Eastern European folklore; Trio for clarinet, viola, and piano by Lowell Liebermann inspired by American ragtime; Robert Paterson's Summit Trio, and Tasveer by Reena Esmail, inspired by the composer's Indian musical heritage. Other artists featured include clarinetist Pascal Archer, violinist Rubén Rengel, violist Ramón Carrero-Martínez, and cellist Caleb van der Swaagh. The full program follows:

Paul Schoenfield, Trio

Reena Esmail, Tasveer

Robert Paterson, Summit Trio

Lowell Liebermann, Trio for clarinet, viola, and piano, Op. 128

General admission is free but RSVP is required. The registration is opened to the public on October 21, 2025 on the Americas Society's event page. Email music@as-coa.org with any questions. For more information, please visit pianist Han Chen's website.

A fearless performer with seemingly limitless imagination and possessed with uncanny energy, pianist Han Chen plays scores old and new with rare rigor and insight.

Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Classical Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time
Death Becomes Her
128 ratings

Death Becomes Her
Aladdin
85 ratings

Aladdin
Hell's Kitchen
63 ratings

Hell's Kitchen

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos