Pianist Han Chen to Perform Solo Piano Recital At Scandinavia House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The vibrant pianist Han Chen will be presented by the Piano on Park series in a solo recital at Scandinavia House on Friday evening, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM. The highlight of the program will be the world premiere of composer Lei Liang's Book of Time I. Composed in 2023, this 21-minute solo piano work was commissioned by Mr. Chen.

Mr. Chen has been called "one of the few pianists who handles both gnarly contemporary scores and over-the-top Romantic showpieces with equal authority and style" by the noted music critic Jed Distler in Gramophone. The program will also include works by Chopin, Price, Schumann, and Scriabin.

The full program follows:

Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C minor, Op. 66, WN 46

Florence Price Fantasie nègre No. 1 in E minor

Lei Liang Book of Time I (world premiere)

Intermission

Robert Schumann Fantasiestücke, Op. 12

Alexander Scriabin Fantasie in B minor, Op. 28

General admission of $30 with fee can be purchased on the event page. $35 tickets are also available at door on the day of the performance. For more information, please visit Piano on Park's website and pianist Han Chen's website.

Comments