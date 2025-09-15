Pianist Beatrice Rana to Embark on 2025 North American Recital Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beatrice Rana will embark on a North American recital tour from October 29, 2025 to November 12, 2025. The tour includes debut appearances at Bourgie Hall at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, alongside return engagements presented by The Cleveland Orchestra, Spivey Hall at Clayton State University, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cliburn Concerts, and Celebrity Series of Boston, culminating in her eighth appearance in only six years at Carnegie Hall. More information, including ticket sales, is available here.

Beatrice Rana has had several notable engagements in 2025. She was recently invited by the Italian government to curate and perform at the first-ever concert for the newly installed Pope Leo XIV. Sharing the stage with Brad Mehldau, Gabriela Montero, Nobuyuki Tsujii, and others, Rana performed her critically acclaimed interpretation of Bach's Goldberg Variations. On September 1, 2025, Rana's appointment as the Spoleto Festival dei Due Mondi's new Consulente per la Musica was announced by Artistic Director Daniele Cipriani. An exclusive Warner Classics recording artist since 2015, Rana released a new Bach Concerti album in March 2025.

Rana launches her tour on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at The Cleveland Orchestra's Severance Hall, performing a program of Prokofiev's Selections from Romeo and Juliet, Op. 75; Debussy's Études, Book II; Tchaikovsky's Concert Suite from The Nutcracker; and Prokofiev's Piano Sonata No. 6.

She reprises the program on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Spivey Hall at Clayton State University in Morrow, GA; Sunday, November 2, 2025, as part of the Symphony Center Presents Piano series at Symphony Center; and Tuesday, November 4, 2025 in her debut at Bourgie Hall at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, a special city for Rana, whose first major competition win at age 18 was First Prize at the 2011 Montreal International Music Competition. On Thursday, November 6, 2025 at the Kimbell Art Museum Renzo Piano Pavilion in Fort Worth, TX, Rana returns to Cliburn Concerts for the first time since 2014 after winning the 2013 Cliburn Competition silver medal and audience award. The tour continues on Saturday, November 8, 2025, presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston at Jordan Hall; Monday, November 10, 2025 with the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society at the Perelman Theater; and Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. Rana has a particularly illustrious history at Carnegie Hall, with this recital marking her eighth appearance at the Hall since her New York debut in recital at Zankel Hall in 2019. She has since returned for four recitals, two with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and one with the Orchestra of St. Luke's, conducted by Bernard Labadie.

In spring 2026, Rana returns to the U.S. to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by Paavo Järvi at Walt Disney Concert Hall, from Friday, March 27, 2026 to Sunday, March 29, 2026. She will perform as soloist in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in a program that also includes Schumann's Overture, Scherzo, and Finale, and Brahms' Symphony No. 2.

About Beatrice Rana

Beatrice Rana is celebrated on the international stage as "one of the most insightful and prodigiously gifted artists of the new generation" (The New York Times). Renowned for her clarity of touch, poetic sensibility and passionate interpretations, Rana performs in the major concert halls and with the world's most esteemed orchestras, conductors and artists.

Rana's 25/26 season opens with performances of Rachmaninov's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini at the Edinburgh International Festival with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Proms with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Lucerne Festival with its Festival Orchestra. Throughout the season, she embarks on tours with the London Symphony Orchestra and Antonio Pappano, Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia and Daniel Harding, Czech Philharmonic and Semyon Bychkov and Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen and Riccardo Minasi. Further highlights include performances with the Bavarian State Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Filarmonica della Scala, Vienna Symphony, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic. In recital, Rana performs a program of Prokofiev, Debussy and Tchaikovsky (arr. Pletnev), which she tours across Europe and the United States. In North America, she performs at Cleveland's Severance Hall, Atlanta's Spivey Hall, Chicago Symphony Center, Montreal's Bourgie Hall, Cliburn Concerts' Van Cliburn Series, Boston's Jordan Hall, Philadelphia's Kimmel Center and Carnegie Hall.

Rana collaborates with conductors such as Zubin Mehta, Riccardo Chailly, Manfred Honeck, Antonio Pappano, Fabio Luisi, Gianandrea Noseda, Susanna Mälkki, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Paavo Järvi, Vladimir Jurowski, Jakub Hrůša, Gustavo Gimeno, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, Lahav Shani, Elim Chan, and Klaus Mäkelä. The many high profile orchestras she has performed with include the Berlin Philharmonic, Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks, Munich Philharmonic, Lucerne Festival Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw, London Symphony, Orchestra dell' Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Filarmonica della Scala, Orchestre de Paris, Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony and NHK Symphony.

She gives solo recitals at the most prestigious venues worldwide and is a regular guest at major festivals like the Lucerne Festival, BBC Proms, Edinburgh International Festival, Verbier Festival, La Roque d'Anthéron Festival, Klavier Festival Ruhr and Festival de Pâques d'Aix en Provence.

Beatrice Rana records exclusively for Warner Classics. Her most recent release in 2025 features a selection of Bach's Keyboard Concertos, which she play-directs with the Amsterdam Sinfonietta. In 2023, she recorded the piano concertos of Clara and Robert Schumann with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, an album that was widely acclaimed. In 2017, Rana released a landmark recording of Bach's Goldberg Variations, which received international critical praise and earned her Female Artist of the Year at the Classic BRIT Awards. Multiple record award wins include: Young Artist of the Year at the Gramophone Awards, Newcomer of the Year by BBC Music Magazine and Discovery of the Year at the Edison Awards. Her 2015 debut album for Warner, featuring Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, was recorded with Antonio Pappano and the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.

Beatrice Rana attracted international attention after winning Second Prize and the Audience Award at the Van Cliburn competition in 2013. Prior to this, she won First Prize and all special prizes at the Montreal International Competition in 2011, aged 18. Rana was born into a family of musicians and began learning the piano at age four. She studied under the guidance of Benedetto Lupo at the Nino Rota Conservatory of Music in Monopoli where she also pursued composition with Marco della Sciucca. She later continued her piano studies with Lupo at the Accademia di Santa Cecilia and studied with Arie Vardi in Hannover. In 2017, Rana founded the chamber music festival Classiche Forme in her native town of Lecce, Puglia, which was awarded the Medal from Sergio Mattarella, the President of the Republic, in recognition of the cultural value it brings to the region.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Taylor for Carnegie Hall