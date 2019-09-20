Philharmonic Free Fridays Returns For 2019â€“20 Season

Philharmonic Free Fridays returns tonight for the sixth season, offering an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for Friday subscription concerts.

The online portal for tonight's Free Fridays concert is closed, but a limited number of complimentary walk-up tickets for 13- to 26-year-olds with valid ID may be available from the Box Office (Window 2) between 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

The online portal for the next Free Fridays opens Monday, September 23 at noon. That performance, September 27 at 8:00 p.m., features Music Director Jaap van Zweden conducting the US Stage Premiere of director / set and lighting designer Bengt Gomér's production of Schoenberg's Erwartung and Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle. More information is available at nyphil.org/freefridays.

Almost 7,000 Philharmonic Free Fridays tickets have been distributed to young people throughout New York.





