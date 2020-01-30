Philadelphia Region Youth String Music Concert At The Haverford School

The remarkable duo of the Philadelphia Region Youth String Music (PRYSM) and PRYSM Young Artists (PRYSM-YA) will perform on Saturday, February 8 2020 at 3 p.m. in Centennial Hall of the Haverford School at 750 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA.

Under the direction of Philadelphia Orchestra Cellist, Gloria dePasquale, PRYSM will perform John Rutter's Suite for Strings, J.S. Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, and Edward Elgar's "Nimrod" from his Enigma Variations. PRYSM Young Artists, under the direction of Andrea Weber will perform J.S. Bach's Badinerie, John Mock's The Eastern Shore, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Alborada" from Capriccio espagnol. Both ensembles will come together to perform Jean Sibelius's Andante festivo.

Gloria dePasquale is delighted to present the afternoon's program, and said, "I am always proud of our students in PRYSM and PRYSM-YA. The two levels of string performers demonstrates the differing abilities of the ensembles' students and their path to developing as young musicians. Working with these students is truly rewarding."

General admission tickets are $15, free for children under age 18. For information, call (215) 545-0502.





