Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Announces 2024-2025 25th Anniversary Season

The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony has announced its 2024-2025 season, including five programs led by music director David Bernard.

The season includes fully immersive classical music events presented in conjunction with InsideOut Concerts, Inc., embedding audience members with the musicians of the orchestra using a patented approach invented by David Bernard. Audience Members in InsideOut events experience the program from the perspective of the musicians.

The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony's 2024-2025 season includes the music of Mahler, Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Ravel and Rimsky Korsakov, including a holiday InsideOut Nutcracker with a holiday reception and Happy Birthday Wolfgang, celebrating Mozart's Birthday featuring soloists Sheryl Staples, Principal Associate Concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic, and Katherina Kang Litton, Principal Viola of the New York City Ballet Orchestra.

Park Avenue Chamber Symphony events are presented using the InsideOut Concerts immersive approach, invented by PACS Music Director David Bernard (US Patent No. 11,673,070). Audience members are seated inside the orchestra, among the musicians, in an approach that maximizes immersion in the music making experience.

"A live performance by a full symphony orchestra is an absolutely incredible event with 100 musicians creating art right before your very eyes and ears,” says David Bernard). “Audiences sitting in traditional concert hall seats are privy to only small amount of the experience of music and the music making. Audience members who will attend InsideOut Concerts receive a full and unforgettable experience that creates classical music enthusiasts just from one event. It is extraordinary.”

The 2024-2025 Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Season includes:

Mahler's Farewell on Sunday, November 24, 2024. This program features Mahler's final complete symphony, his Symphony No. 9, a journey through love, loss, elation and acceptance.

InsideOut Nutcracker on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 2 PM (one show only). A New York City holiday favorite—the Nutcracker from your seat inside the orchestra plus a holiday party.

Happy Birthday Wolfgang! on Saturday, February 8, 2025. An all-Mozart program featuring Sheryl Staples, Principal Associate Concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic (5PM Full Event Only), and Katharina Kang Litton, Principal Violist of the New York City Ballet Orchestra as soloists.

Symphonic Storytelling on Saturday November 17, 2025. We will explore the magic of storytelling through music with a program of Ravel and Rimsky Korsakov.

Park Avenue Chamber Symphony events are held at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 West 37th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues.

Each event is offered in two formats:

A 2PM Family Version, featuring a shortened program followed by an instrument zoo provided by New York City's Lucy Moses School.

A 5PM Full Version, featuring the complete program followed by a post-concert reception.

Tickets are available online through Eventbrite using this link: https://bit.ly/PACS20242025EVENTS.

